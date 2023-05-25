Statement sunglasses inspired by icons – and how to wear them

George Michael - Getty

It’s been a long wait, but finally, it feels like we might be getting there. The sun is peeping out, and with it, fashion’s most flattering accessory.

A good pair of sunglasses protects our eyes from UVA and UVB rays, but we all know that they’re so much more than that. While a lot of summer fashion reveals, sunglasses conceal – even if, à la George Michael here, you’re wearing little else. A friend to the tired, the hungover and the emotional, dark glasses can shield us from the judgment of others.

No wonder Anna Wintour rarely removes hers. They are, she said in 2019, ‘incredibly useful because you avoid people knowing what you’re thinking about’.

There’s something enigmatic about a person when you can’t see their eyes; a personal style strategy employed by Karl Lagerfeld, who never appeared in public without them. They were social armour, too, for the writer Joan Didion. Then there’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who became inextricably linked with the oversized ‘Jackie O’ frames she wore in the 1960s and 70s. A random nightclub-goer in sunglasses reeks of attention-seeking, but for those committed to wearing them all the time, it’s a net positive. After all, even the ‘cool’ emoji wears sunglasses.

There are trends, of course. Shape has never been more playful than it is now, so if you’ve always wanted a pair of Saint Laurent’s Lolita-esque heart frames, now is the time.

For something current yet low-key, try a wide oval or slightly winged rectangle shape, which this season come in tasteful shades of olive, soft peach and mustard.

That said, sunglasses are so innately cool, you really can’t go far wrong. In fact, bonus points can be earned for going against the grain. Take Princess Anne, whose defiantly anti-fashion wraparound Adidas shades are now influencing designer brands. Or Elton John, adored for his joy-inducing novelty frames.

Whether you try a statement pair or stick to the classics, success, as ever, is down to trial and error. But one thing’s guaranteed: shades will never go out of style.

Try these...

Womens

womens sunglasses

Clockwise from left: Mykonos, £90, Murielle; Aviator, £126, Poppy Lissiman; Black with Print, £140, Liberty; Grimaldi, £125, Cubitts; Butterfly frame, £99, Jigsaw

Mens

mens sunglasses

Clockwise from left: Ledbury, £150, Finlay & Co.; Round Yellow Honey, £40, Izipizi; Square archive inspired, £234, Persol; The Sculptor, £95, Bloobloom; Precious Metal Collection, £495, Cutler & Gross

Shopping by Sophie Tobin

Which styles are you eyeing this summer? Join the discussion in the comments.

