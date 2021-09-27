Statement - Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the German federal election

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the German federal election:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to congratulate Germany on its federal election, which further demonstrates the strength and vibrancy of German democracy. I also want to express my best wishes for the formation of a new government, with which the Government of Canada looks forward to working closely.

"Canada and Germany are close allies with strong people-to-people ties and shared values that will guide us in our respective post-pandemic efforts to build back better. In this regard, we will continue to cooperate closely in international forums such as the United Nations, NATO, the G7, and the G20, to address key issues of importance to Canadians and Germans alike. These issues include COVID-19 recovery efforts, climate change, peace and security, migration, and international trade. We will also continue to deepen our relationship, defend democracy and human rights, and promote sustainable economies to build a more secure, prosperous, and inclusive future for everyone.

"At this historic moment, I want to thank Chancellor Merkel for her 16 years of strong and constructive leadership, as the first woman and one of the longest-serving Chancellors of Germany."

