Statement Regarding The Solutions Division of River and Mercantile plc

9 December 2021
Statement Regarding The Solutions Division (“SD”) of River and Mercantile plc ("RMG")
Following the announcement of 1 December 2021, Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company has terminated discussions with RMG about the acquisition of SD.
