Canadian Crypto Exchange NDAX brings Stablecoins & DeFi to Canada

NDAX now offers the largest basket of CAD to Crypto pairs available to Canadian users.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - National Digital Asset Exchange (NDAX), a leading Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, has recently announced the listing of Tether (USDT) and Chainlink (LINK).

NDAX.io Exchange Adds Tether and Chainlink (CNW Group/National Digital Asset Exchange Inc.) More

"2020 has shaped up to be the year of institutional adoption of Bitcoin, Stablecoins, and decentralized finance," Bilal Hammoud, President, CEO, and Founder of NDAX said. "As an open-loop trading platform, NDAX was built on the foundation of regulatory compliance, which provides retail and institutional investors exposure to new crypto products while maintaining the security of using a Canadian-regulated platform. NDAX's goal is to improve users' access to cryptocurrency, allowing for the ease and flexibility of transacting in digital assets."

Tether (USDT)

USDT's market capitalization recently surpassed $15 billion USD, confirming the demand for stablecoins. Canadian traders can now leverage USDT as a trading pair to avoid long blockchain confirmation times and price uncertainties. To solve steep FX rates using the BTC/CAD pair, NDAX is offering a BTC/USDT pair to allow users to trade with competitive spreads.

ChainLink (LINK)

ChainLink's mission is to connect real-world data with blockchain technology utilizing smart contracts. Google Cloud integrated Chainlink's blockchain oracles with its own datasets allowing Ethereum developers to use crypto price data in projects such as prediction marketplaces, futures contracts, and transaction privacy. NDAX is now the first Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform to list ChainLink (LINK/CAD).

Claiming Spark via Airdrop in Canada

On September 15, NDAX became the first Canadian trading platform to support the Flare Spark airdrop, providing XRP holders 100% of the Spark tokens, claimed in a 1:1 proportion to the amount of XRP they hold on the platform at the time of the snapshot.

Cryptocurrency OTC Desk - NDAX Wealth

NDAX recently announced the expansion of its OTC desk, NDAX Wealth. Offering institutional and high-net worth clients a secure and trusted way to enter the cryptocurrency space. Investors may arrange to learn more about NDAX Wealth OTC Desk by appointment.

About NDAX

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, NDAX has quickly grown to be one of the top Canadian cryptocurrency trading platforms. NDAX's feature-rich trading platform has given Canadians a world-class trading experience, low fees, 24/7 customer support, a large portfolio of cryptocurrency and institutional-grade security.

To learn how to buy Bitcoin in Canada, visit NDAX

SOURCE National Digital Asset Exchange Inc.





View photos

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2020/22/c1615.html