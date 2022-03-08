Statement by Ministers Hajdu, Miller, and Vandal on International Women's Day

Support line

There is a national toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who needs emotional assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Supports are also available through the MMIWG health and cultural support services.

Support could include professional counselling with a focus on healing, emotional supports such as listening, and referrals to additional services and culturally specific help centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

OTTAWA, ON, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Patty Hajdu; the Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, Marc Miller; and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal, issued the following joint statement today:

"On this International Women's Day, we celebrate the extraordinary achievements and hard work of women and girls who inspire us with their leadership and the difference they make in their communities. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear how much we all depend daily on influential women as our foundations of strength, stability, resilience and inspiration. Today, we recognize their accomplishments, contributions and sacrifices, especially those made by Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGBTQQIA+) people.

This year, we recognize the many First Nations, Inuit and Métis women leading the way in fields of healthcare, science, social work, law, diplomacy, sports and many more. The most recent Governor General Order of Canada recipients included many Indigenous women, celebrating the inspiring work they have done abroad, at home and in their communities. We certainly know that they will not be the last to make such inspiring contributions, and we look forward to seeing many more women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people follow in their footsteps.

The Government of Canada remains committed to gender equality and to providing an inclusive and safe space for all Indigenous and non-Indigenous women across our country and around the world. We will continue to support and empower Indigenous women who lead initiatives and make contributions in the social, economic, cultural and political spheres to better the lives of those around them. We must continue to address the inequities and socio-economic gaps that disproportionately affect Indigenous women on a daily basis, including the lack of proper living conditions, culturally appropriate emergency housing and access to education.

There is much work to be done. Indigenous women, their children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people still live with systemic racism and the threat of violence. Through the Federal Pathway, the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, we are working to end gender and race-based violence at the root cause of this national tragedy.

Together, we will remove barriers experienced by women in Canada and around the world. We will sustain our efforts to foster more inclusivity and encourage more Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to enter positions of leadership, innovation and change. Today, we celebrate them and all that they bring to our communities, our country and our world."

