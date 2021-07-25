Statement by Minister Steven Guilbeault on Canada's First Medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team Canada wins a silver medal in swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

GATINEAU, QC, July 25, 2021 /CNW/ - It's a happy day for Canada and our athletes in Tokyo! I am pleased to congratulate Kayla Sanchez, Margaret Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith, Penny Oleksiak and Taylor Ruck who have won a silver medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay (swimming) today, making this Canada's first medal in these Games.

This marks Canada's fourth medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay; the others were bronze medals won at Mexico City 1968, Montréal 1976 and Rio 2016. The silver medal won today also marks Team Canada's 50th all-time medal in swimming.

These athletes have achieved this despite being forced to train and compete during a pandemic. Working under these conditions while also safeguarding the health of a team, family and community is an achievement on its own, but winning a medal shows how determined our Canadian athletes are in achieving their best.



The Government of Canada is proud to support our athletes in their quest for international excellence in their sport. They are an example to all of us, especially our youth. I know Canadians are cheering on our athletes all across the country.

I wish Team Canada continued success at these Games and I know there will be more medals to come. I can't wait to see more of our athletes achieve their goals. Go Canada Go!

