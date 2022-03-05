Statement by Minister St-Onge on Canada's first medal at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

In this article:

Mollie Jepsen wins a gold medal in Para alpine skiing at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

GATINEAU, QC, March 5, 2022 /CNW/ - It's our first medal at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games! I join every Canadian today and offer my congratulations to Mollie Jepsen who has won a gold medal in Para alpine skiing (women's standing downhill) last night.

This medal represents her fifth career Paralympic medal.

Courage, determination and inspiration—Mollie Jepsen truly embodies the Paralympic values and we couldn't be more proud!

I wish Team Canada continued success at the Games. The entire country is cheering you on.

Go Canada Go!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/05/c6645.html