Statement - Minister McKenna thanks Dwight Duncan for his service as Chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today issued the following statement to thank Dwight Duncan for his service as Chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority:

"I want to sincerely thank Dwight Duncan as he wraps up almost 6 years of service as Chair of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) Board of Directors later this year, overseeing the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

"A distinguished public servant and former Finance Minister with almost 25 years as a Member of Provincial Parliament in the Ontario Legislature, Dwight joined the WDBA in 2016 and has had a tremendous impact on the success of this project to date. From guiding the project through procurement to construction readiness, to ensuring the inclusion of Community Benefit Agreements, to now overseeing the major construction and preparing for opening and operation of the new border crossing, Dwight has helped WDBA to drive important progress.

"As one of Canada's most significant infrastructure projects, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is creating thousands of jobs and driving economic activity today and will serve as an important trade corridor for Canada and the U.S. once complete and for generations to come.

"I am grateful to Dwight for his work and wish him all the best. We will soon be seeking applicants for the Chair and Director roles. Stay tuned for more information."

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/02/c7498.html