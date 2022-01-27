Statement by Minister Hussen on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In Canada and around the world, we honour the memory of millions of Jewish people and countless others killed during the Holocaust.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, we remember more than 6 million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, hundreds of thousands of Romani and Sinti who were killed and persecuted and countless others who suffered the horrors and atrocities of the Nazi regime. We also pay tribute to those who survived this unfathomable tragedy, pledge to keep their memories alive and preserve the truth for generations to come.

However, we know that Holocaust denial and distortion are on the rise around the world. Jewish communities in Canada and abroad continue to face acts of violence, xenophobia and increasing antisemitism, like what we saw at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Texas. In the face of such hatred, we stand united against the forces that attempt to divide us and we reaffirm that such acts have no place in our society.

While we recognize that progress has been made in combatting antisemitism as well as Holocaust denial and distortion, much more needs to be done.

It is up to all of us to protect the facts, stop the spread of Holocaust denial and distortion and dispel the myths that fuel antisemitism and hatred. This will ensure that our society remains an inclusive and respectful place for everyone.

The Government of Canada will always stand with Jewish communities here and abroad while continuing to fight against antisemitism and racism in all its forms. Our commitments through the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism will ensure that we continue to promote Holocaust awareness, remembrance and research, and combat antisemitism.

The recent reappointment of the Honourable Irwin Cotler as Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism and last year's National Antisemitism Summit are further important steps in our government's efforts to fight antisemitism, preserve the memory of the Holocaust as well as promote pluralism, inclusion and human rights.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Holocaust, read and listen to stories of survivors and reflect on the root causes of this atrocity, so that it never happens again. We owe this to the victims and survivors.

