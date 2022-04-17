Statement from Minister Hussen on Easter

Millions of people in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter this weekend.

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2022 /CNW/ - This weekend, millions of people in Canada and around the world are celebrating Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians will take this time to reflect on his message of hope and forgiveness. The holiday will give families and loved ones an opportunity to spend quality time together. Many Christians across Canada and around the world will attend Easter Mass and many more will set up an Easter egg hunt for their children.

This is also a time for Christians to take a moment to reflect on the importance of self-sacrifice and compassion, values that many Canadians have embraced over the course of the pandemic and in their everyday lives. Easter ushers in the start of spring and begins a season of renewal for many Canadians of the Christian faith.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish Canadians across the country a Happy Easter!

