Statement from the Minister of Health on the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Network Report

OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, today issued the following statement.

The antimicrobial (AMR) Network recently released its final report, Strengthening Governance of the Antimicrobial Resistance Response Across One Health in Canada. The Government of Canada is thankful for the work undertaken by the AMR Network and appreciates the complexity of the subject and the many people involved in the consultation process.

The AMR Network was funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to explore governance models that unite diverse stakeholders in this important work. This report delivers on that promise by proposing two model options to strengthen the AMR response in Canada.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to address AMR, as set out in the Pan-Canadian Framework for Action under its four pillars of surveillance, stewardship, infection prevention and control, and research and innovation.

Antimicrobial resistance is a complex global challenge, and this report will help all parties move toward a One Health approach to tackle this universal issue. It will also serve as an important tool for discussions alongside the work the federal government is undertaking with provincial and territorial partners and with stakeholders to mitigate the potential impact of AMR and protect the health of Canadians.

