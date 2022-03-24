Statement by Minister Alghabra on the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued the following statement today regarding the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project:

"Our Government will always support the communities of Lac-Mégantic and the surrounding areas, listen to citizens and continue to keep them informed on the next steps in the Lac-Mégantic bypass project.

"Mutual negotiations with the owners of the parcels of land that are necessary for the construction of the future rail bypass are underway. Since mid-February, all affected landowners have received an offer to purchase.

"At the request of the communities of Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac, we have granted an additional three-month extension to the negotiation period with all affected landowners. To this end, property owners will have until August 12, 2022, to negotiate with Public Services and Procurement Canada, regardless of when they received their offer to purchase.

"This three-month extension will allow affected landowners to have more time to properly analyze their offer to purchase, to obtain expert advice and reports related to the evaluation and sale of their property, if required, and will allow for constructive discussions during negotiations.

"We have promised to complete the bypass as quickly as possible, but it must be done with respect for the community. At the request of the community, we have granted this extension. This will push the completion of the bypass beyond 2023 given the construction seasons in Quebec.

"For the past few weeks, representatives from Transport Canada and Public Services and Procurement Canada have been present in Lac-Mégantic to meet and answer questions from property owners and the public. Citizens who wish to meet with them are invited to make an appointment. I would like to reiterate that we are here for you, and to accompany you in the process.

"Respect for the communities of Lac-Mégantic and the surrounding area is at the heart of our priorities. We remain attentive to their needs, and we will continue to work with all our partners to complete this project."

