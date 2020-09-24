VOTI Detection Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

Despite significant headwinds and the related negative impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, company achieved revenue of $3.9 million compared with F19 third quarter revenue of $7.8 million

compared with F19 third quarter revenue of Achieved gross margin* of 32% in the quarter

Company delivered 95 security scanning system units to a wide range of global clients across a diversified base of sectors, including 18 units delivered to Port Canaveral for Carnival Cruise Line, bringing total 2020 deliveries to 390 units

27 North American professional sporting facilities now using VOTI X-Ray scanners with the delivery of X-Ray scanners to new and repeat order stadiums

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced results for its third quarter and nine-month period ended July 31, 2020.

VOTI Detection Inc. Logo (CNW Group/VOTI Detection Inc.) More

"We continue to operate under challenging circumstances brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the resulting slowdown in the global economy." commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "Our third quarter results reflect these circumstances but at the same time we are finally starting to see some positive signs pointing to a resumption of more normal activity heading into the fourth quarter. Importantly, our customers still want and require our product and, for the most part, what we are seeing is that the majority of expected orders have not been cancelled but have been postponed to a later date. We continue to expect a return to normal delivery rates through 2021."

Added Olson, "We believe that the initiatives that we have taken, particularly on the cost cutting front, along with the very solid foundation that has been laid, our backlog and our leading technology, places us in a position to continue to weather the storm and will allow us to rebound as markets return to normal. In addition, we also expect that the government focus on infrastructure expenditures to stimulate the economy will result in additional demand for expenditures on perimeter security."

For a discussion of risks related to the Covid-19 pandemic, please see VOTI`s MD&A filed today under VOTI`s profile at www.sedar.com

The financial highlights set out below should be read in conjunction with VOTI`s financial statememts for the quarter and the related management`s discussion and analysis filed today under VOTI`s profile at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, all amounts are in Canadian dollars)

Period Ended July 31 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change Revenue 3,855,653 7,818,328 (3,962,675) 14,161,526 23,116,894 (8,955,368) Gross profit 1,227,675 3,118,326 (1,890,651) 4,499,133 8,407,032 (3,907,899) Gross margin %* 32% 40% (8%) 32% 36% (4%) Net loss (1,944,838) (1,216,282) (728,556) (4,518,961) (2,980,153) (1,538,808) Adjusted net loss* (1,871,457) (103,056) (1,768,401) (4,658,093) (778,623) (3,879,470) Adjusted EBITDA* (409,861) 377,422 (787,283) (2,430,427) (109,165) (2,321,262) Cash used in operating activities





(2,880,442) (2,481,161) (399,281)

Revenue

Revenue for the third quarter F2020 totaled $3.9 million, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter F2019. The decrease was primarily related to expected sales orders that were postponed due to COVID-19 as well as the lower number of larger tunnel sizes and dual-source scanners, which carry higher selling prices, being sold in 2020. For the nine-month period F2020, revenues were $14.1 million compared to $23.1 posted in the nine-month period F2019. VOTI added 95 units to its global footprint of units deployed in the quarter, bringing the total number of units deployed in F2020 to 390. Third quarter shipments were made to a broad range of customers over a wide geographic base and included a sale of 18 units to Port Canaveral for a repeat order from Carnival Cruise Line, as well as the delivery of scanners to new and repeat North American professional sporting facilities. With these orders, there are now twenty-seven professional North American sports teams currently using VOTI X-Ray scanners at their stadiums. Through VOTI's partnership with a long-standing distributor in the U.S., VOTI also received orders from multiple county sheriff departments including a repeat order for 12 units from a single county as they updated their entire X-Ray fleet with VOTI technology.

Story continues