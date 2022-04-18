All The Statement Bags You’re Going To See This Summer

The impact of a statement piece is one of great sartorial power. A bold jacket can take your jeans and tee from weekend errand outfit to office-appropriate. Bright, loud boots can give your sundress an entirely different vibe. And the same can be said for a statement handbag.



From the Y2K revival of Balenciaga's City Bag to celebrity favourites like JW PEI's candy-coloured satchels, statement bags have started to replace our grubby old totes – especially since we're all going out again. So if you're on the lookout for the perfect head-turning bag this summer, here are some of the best buys at every price.

Under £100



Weekday Melanie Handbag, $, available at Weekday





JW PEI Lily Shoulder Bag, $, available at JW PEI





Baggu The Standard Baggu in Scorpio, $, available at Twiin





Kadani Sasha, $, available at Kadani





Free People Cali Crochet Clutch, $, available at Free People





Whistles Lea Crochet Bag, $, available at Whistles

Under £250



Radley Soho Medium Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, $, available at Radley





LASTFRAME Ichimatsu Mini Shoulder Bag, $, available at Browns





THEMOIRè Gea Nylon, $, available at THEMOIRè





Sézane Multicoloured Raffia, $, available at Sézane





Miista Theodore Blue Bag, $, available at Miista

Under £350



Staud The Tommy Beaded Bag in Oranges, $, available at Twiin





Anya Hindmarch Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag, $, available at Net-A-Porter





Mulberry Billie Mini Pouch, $, available at Mulberry





Kurt Geiger Leather XXL Kensington, $, available at Kurt Geiger





AllSaints Edbury Leather Fringed Shoulder Bag, $, available at AllSaints

Under £600



Jacquemus Pink Le Sac Rond Leather Shoulder Bag, $, available at Browns





Strathberry Box Crescent, $, available at Strathberry





By Far Baby Amber Disco Ball Hologram Leather, $, available at By Far





Loewe Elephant Pocket Leather Shoulder Bag, $, available at Loewe





Rosantica Liquirizia Feather-Embellished Satin Shoulder Bag, $, available at Net-A-Porter

