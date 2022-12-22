This Stateless Refugee Has To Be Deported, But He Has Nowhere To Go

Rowaida Abdelaziz, Hamed Ahmadi
·8 min read

Motaz Alhelou is a man without a country. 

Born and raised in Gaza, the 30-year-old Palestinian was forced to flee his homeland after deserting and defying Hamas, the militant group in power. 

Alhelou was conscripted into the group when he was 17 years old. He spent years planning his escape, but Hamas was on to him. 

In 2018, members of Hamas kidnapped Alhelou, handcuffed him and put a bag over his head. They forced him to sit in a chair meant for torture for several hours. They beat him, sometimes with a pipe and other times with fists straight into his chest and stomach. They called him a traitor for deserting. At one point, they burned his hand. They tortured him for four days straight. 

Alhelou fled Gaza after his release and was denied refugee status in multiple other countries before arriving in the United States in December 2021. The U.S. denied him asylum and has instead held him in detention. Alhelou is stateless, and no country will take him in.

Many people in the U.S. know about migrants and refugees generally, but not about the specific plight of stateless people living in their country. Yet there are more than 200,000 of them across America, according to a report published in November by the University of Chicago Law School. The actual number is likely considerably greater because stateless people are often invisible due to a lack of documentation. 

This also means they can’t legally work, open bank accounts, enroll in school or higher education, get health care or visit friends and family abroad.

For people like Alhelou, being stateless can mean being held arbitrarily in immigration detention — in his case, without an end date in sight.

“The system is harsh to the global south and moreso to stateless people because if they don’t win their asylum cases, they risk long-term imprisonment while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement drags its feet to find another country to deport them [to],” said Ramsey Judah, Alhelou’s lawyer.

ICE did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Alhelou was 14 years old when Hamas took over Gaza. The militant group swiftly established its own governance, including mandating conscription. Hamas required every family to send a male member to train with the group or face dire consequences — including death.

And so Alhelou felt like he didn’t have a choice when he was forced to join Hamas in 2010. He could recall what had happened to a man who had refused to send his only son to the group: His body turned up on the streets weeks later. He had clearly been tortured. 

Alhelou was with Hamas from 2010 to 2015 and was trained as a soldier, teacher and station guard. He avoided reporting for training whenever he could, making excuses that he had to be home. He felt helpless and constantly looked to escape.

In 2015, Alhelou negotiated with Hamas leaders to take a leave of absence so he could finish his law degree. He tried to leave for Turkey, but Hamas caught wind of his plans and caught him. They ripped up his passport and threatened him if he attempted to leave again. For years, he found excuses to avoid the group. During this time, members of Hamas visited his home and interrogated his family about his whereabouts.

After his kidnapping and days of torture in 2018, Alhelou knew wasn’t safe in Gaza and set out to find a new home.

My dreams were shattered when I entered the walls of this prison. Or rather, when I entered America, because I haven’t seen anything from this country but prison.Motaz Alhelou

There were at least 4.3 million stateless people in the world as of 2021, according to an official estimate by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with 79% of these individuals living in just six countries: Côte d’Ivoire, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Latvia and Syria. However, the UNHCR acknowledges that the actual number of stateless people globally is more likely to be about 10 million.

Migrants and refugees are at a greater risk of statelessness. People escaping conflict may lose or not be able to bring citizenship documents with them. Their children are also at risk of statelessness if they can’t prove their nationality.

Alhelou has a Palestinian passport, which he was able to replace after Hamas ruined the one he had previously. Still, the U.S. does not accept Palestinian passports as proof of citizenship or nationality,and finding a country to accept him has proved nearly impossible.

He first fled to Turkey on a tourist visa, where he lived for two years, and was denied refugee status because the country’s quota was filled. He started a business there and made friends. But one day, in December 2020, he received a text message that noted his location in Turkey, which he said likely came from Hamas sympathizers. Someone broke into his apartment. Terrified, he immediately packed and traveled to Bolivia, one of the few countries that kept its borders open during the pandemic and would accept Alhelou’s passport.

When his visa ran out and he could no longer live in Bolivia, Alhelou traveled to Argentina. He applied for refugee status but was told it could take years to process his application. Mexico granted him residency but not refugee status. Feeling hopeless, Alhelou read up on how to lawfully enter the U.S., hoping to maximize his chances for asylum. On Dec. 4, 2021, he presented himself at the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego, California, telling immigration officials he was afraid to return to Palestine. Shortly thereafter, he was interviewed and granted a positive credible fear determination — meaning an asylum officer believed that he had a well-founded fear of persecution in his legal pursuit for asylum.

Members of the local Palestinian community in California wrote to immigration officials, offering sponsorship and financial assistance and vouching for Alhelou’s character.

But the U.S. denied Alhelou asylum — or any form of immigration relief — due to his involvement with Hamas. In August, he was ordered to be removed from the U.S. 

“My dreams were shattered when I entered the walls of this prison,” Alhelou said. “Or rather, when I entered America, because I haven’t seen anything from this country but prison.”

The U.S. has not signed or ratified either of the two international treaties that specifically protect the rights of stateless people: the 1954 Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons and the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness. 

However, the United States may still be obligated to protect the rights of stateless people to nationality under other international laws, including the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states that “[e]veryone has the right to a nationality” and that “[n]o one shall be arbitrarily deprived of [their] nationality nor denied the right to change [their] nationality.”

And although the U.S. has acknowledged the problems stateless people face in America, the University of Chicago report notes that none of the three branches of the U.S. government has yet to take any action to help them. 

For instance, the Department of Homeland Security announced in December 2021 that it intended to formally recognize and accept a definition of statelessness, but it has yet to lay out any formal plans to do so.

“We have not seen much action to follow through on the [DHS] commitment,” said Karina Ambartsoumian-Clough, executive director of United Stateless, an organization that advocates for the rights of stateless people.

Ambartsoumian-Clough said her organization is working with members of Congress — which hasn’t passed legislation addressing statelessness since 1940 — to introduce the Stateless Protection Act, which would legally define a “stateless person” and provide them with protective status and a path to citizenship. 

Alhelou said he has fully cooperated with the removal proceedings and applied for voluntary deportation, but there are no countries for him to be removed to. 

The government of Israel, which decides whether to accept Palestinian deportees, has refused to accept Alhelou, according to his lawyer. He then requested to be deported to Brazil because of the growing Palestinian community there, but the Brazilian government under now-former President Jair Bolsonaro denied that request.

“All I dreamed of was stability and to stop searching for a safe country that would protect me. I was searching for a country that would grant me protection so that I could enjoy my right to move freely, which is guaranteed by international law as a basic right for every human being,” Alhelou said. “But I didn’t realize that this right was only written in the books that I’ve studied in university and I’d never be granted it.”

Indetention, Alhelou’s condition is only worsening. In April, a psychotherapist diagnosed him with post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, and general anxiety disorder stemming from the torture that he suffered. The prolonged isolation and the language barrier — he has no reading materials or people to speak to in Arabic — caused him to fall into depressive episodes and even have thoughts of suicide, according to documents his lawyer submitted to ICE. 

“I was taught the meaning of war when I was 8 years old,” Alhelou said. “I still hear the bombs and explosions. I haven’t forgotten them.”

Alhelou is also in physical pain. He had to have two teeth removed after being put on a waitlist to receive dental care and said he still needs further treatment. He has gone on a hunger strike four times, which he said has led to gastrointestinal issues.

For now, his search for a country to accept him continues. He’s worried he’ll be trapped in a U.S. detention center forever.

“Everyone says that America is a country of law and justice. Where is the law and where is the justice in this?” he asked. “Will I spend the rest of my life in prison just because I applied for asylum in your country?”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • Vikings overcome 2 fumble return TD wipeouts in comeback

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0. Sullivan and Brian Asamoah converged on Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman after a short pass on third-and-10, and Sullivan stripped the ball out

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading