State of New York Sues Donald Trump for Fraud

Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the rally at

The state of New York is suing former President Donald Trump and three of his children for civil fraud, according to court records. The suit alleges “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations” and seeks a $250 million judgment and a ban on Trump and his family from leading a company in the state.

Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning, noting that the Trump Organization has made “over 200” false valuations of assets over a period of 10 years, and that the is making referrals to the IRS criminal division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for possible federal crimes.

NY AG Letitia James announces a lawsuit against Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Don Jr, Ivanka, & others: "Trump & the Trump Organization repeatedly & persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the [them] on more favorable terms… to pay lower taxes" pic.twitter.com/IEdRkwJjOV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2022

The case docket lists the defendants as Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, longtime Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., and other businesses.

James has long been investigating potential fraud within the Trump Organization, the company behind former President Trump and his family’s business ventures. Allegations against the Trump Organization include claims that the company inflated property values to entice investors and insurers, while at the same time deflating them in tax filings.

James has indicated she believes Trump is personally involved in the fraudulent scheme. In a statement tied to a January court filing, James indicated her office had “uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit.”

Last week, James’ office rejected a settlement bid from the Trump Organization, which has repeatedly sought to stall the investigation and prevent it from reaching litigation. Judge Arthur Engoron in April found Trump to be in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena to hand over documents requested by investigators. Trump was saddled with a $10,000 a day fine until the terms of the subpoena had been fulfilled, the total fine amounting to more than $100,000.

Trump and his children, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., have been implicated in the investigation and Trump has repeatedly, publicly leveled attacks at James and her office. The former president has called the attorney general a “sick person” and a “racist,” for investigating him, among other insults. (Trump’s lawyer for the case, Alina Habba, recently a lawsuit from a former employee that in part alleged Habba had referred to James as a “the black bitch.”)

The lawsuit is only the latest of Trump’s myriad legal troubles. The Manhattan DA’s office is probing whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud in their real estate dealings. The Justice Department is also investigating into potentially unlawful retention of classified documents by Trump after leaving the White House. The DOJ is also exploring potential connections between Trump and efforts to overturn the 2020 election in various states. The Fulton County, Georgia DA’s office is separately investigating election tampering after Trump last year asked the state’s top election official to “find” the votes necessary to overturn President Biden’s win in the state.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

