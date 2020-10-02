State of ‘The Walking Dead’: AMC’s Zombie Franchise Reaches an Inflection Point

Nearly a decade after the first show premiered, the “Walking Dead” franchise is far from dead.

Expanding beyond the world of the comic book series of the same name created by Robert Kirkman, there are three shows set in the “Walking Dead” universe on the air, with the new one, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” set to debut Oct. 4 on AMC following the long-delayed Season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead.” There is also the popular after-show “Talking Dead,” hosted by Chris Hardwick. Beyond that, the franchise now includes mobile games, toys and other merchandise, as well as upcoming feature films starring “Walking Dead” mainstay Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, originally supposed to start production in 2019 but still in “very active development,” per AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll.

All that said, the undead franchise’s strongest days definitely seem to be behind it.

“It’s good news and bad news,” says media consultant Brad Adgate. “The bad news is, like any show that’s been on since 2010, there’s going to be ratings erosion, some viewer fatigue, some competition creeping in to siphon off the audience. The good news is, despite all these declines, relative to a scripted entertainment show and basic cable, it’s still one of the top-rated shows.”

Early on, “The Walking Dead” proved to be a monster ratings success. During the show’s fifth season, its live-plus-same day viewership peaked with a staggering average of 14.4 million viewers per episode; 7.4 million of those fell into the coveted adults 18-49 demographic. It was ranked the top cable show in the key demo for eight of the past nine years. But linear ratings have declined across the board as streaming supplants traditional television — and “The Walking Dead” was by no means immune.

The show’s 10th season is averaging just 3.4 million viewers in live-plus-same-day, with 1.1 million in the key demo. Those figures don’t include the 16th episode of Season 10, which was originally supposed to air in April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think you will ever see a show that big on cable again,” Adgate says. “It was really that and ‘Game of Thrones.’ Those were the last two really big popular television series that were able to attract young adults. And now [‘Walking Dead’] is going to be on for a couple more years, but I don’t think they’re going to turn around and get 15 million viewers anytime soon. Obviously they’re doing spinoffs, but you know, spinoffs have never really done as well as the original franchise show.”

While the declines are large, linear ratings don’t mean what they once did in a post-Netflix world. To that end, AMC currently has multiple AVOD and SVOD deals for the shows. Netflix has the SVOD rights to “The Walking Dead,” while Hulu has the SVOD rights to “Fear the Walking Dead.” There are also dedicated “Walking Dead” channels on the AVOD services IMDb TV, Pluto and Dish Network/Sling. AMC has launched a Twitch channel for “Walking Dead” content, including a weekly show that will do deep dives into past episodes. AMC retains the SVOD rights to “World Beyond.”

“If you’re in the content business, you want to take the shows where the audience is,” Carroll tells Variety. “So being on the AMC channel is one central component of that, but then also using the library on platforms like Pluto and IMDb is another. You have to remember, there are always people coming of age. There are always people who were not old enough or even weren’t born [when ‘Walking Dead’ started]. And so there are always people aging into that for these kinds of landmark shows.”