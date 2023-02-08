State of the Union address live: Joe Biden makes his pitch to voters with unofficial 2024 campaign start

US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 6 - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address tonight to call on Republicans to work with him to "finish the job" of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he seeks to overcome pessimism in the country and navigate political divisions in Washington.

But he faces an uphill battle, with the nation struggling with economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China as it warily sizes up Mr Biden's fitness for a likely re-election bid.

The US president is expected to offer a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals.

"The story of America is a story of progress and resilience," Mr Biden will say, according to excerpts trailed by the White House.

'Finish the job'

Good evening

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph's live blog for tonight's State of the Union address.

Joe Biden is set to address the nation at 9pm eastern time, 2am in the UK.

The US president is expected to call for taxes on the wealthy to be raised in his address, offering a blueprint for his 2024 re-election campaign.

You can read more here from or US Editor Nick Allen on what we are expecting from the US president's biggest TV audience of the year.