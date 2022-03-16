State troopers seeking witnesses to Puyallup collision that injured trooper

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a serious injury collision in Puyallup between a trooper and a commercial vehicle that ended with the trooper’s patrol car in flames and the trooper being pulled from his vehicle.

The state police agency is seeking additional witnesses to what happened in the March 11 collision. Troopers know that the collision occurred at about 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of North Meridian Avenue and state Route 167. The trooper’s Dodge Charger collided with a semi truck.

A fire started in the trooper’s patrol car, and two citizens who were on the scene first pulled the trooper to safety. He was transported to a hospital, where he was still recovering Monday but in stable condition.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The details of how the crash occurred are unclear. In a WSP news release Tuesday, troopers said detectives with its Major Accident Investigation Team were examining all aspects that led to the collision. Anyone with information about the collision or who knows someone who does was asked to contact Detective Evan Clark at 360-688-3408 or Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at 425-870-4598.

Trooper Robert Reyer said the collision occurred while the trooper was responding to a call for service, and that he had his lights on.