State trooper injured in shooting will be released from hospital; Lexington man charged

A 22-year-old Lexington man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with a shooting that injured a Kentucky State Police trooper in Harrison County Friday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police said Saturday that the trooper, whose name has not been released, is expected to go home from University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital soon.

Aside from the attempted murder charge, LeeQuan T. Taylor is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was taken to the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center after his arrest Friday night.

Kentucky State Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting on Delta Court in Cynthiana.

After the dispatch center for the state police post in Dry Ridge was notified of the trooper-involved shooting at 4:16 p.m., an officer with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived and took the officer to Harrison Memorial Hospital, state police said.

From there, he was taken by ambulance to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

State police said Saturday that Taylor was taken into custody with help from the Lexington Police Department; Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Secret Service and University of Kentucky Police.

State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. commended those agencies, as well as the staffs of the hospitals that treated the trooper, in a news release Saturday.

”Our agency is humbled by the outpouring of calls, prayers and concern from the citizens we serve daily,” he said.

The state police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.