The state is treating its enemies as allies. It’s time for the naivety to end

From the chanting for jihad to the intimidation of Jews, the rolling anti-Israel protests in London have been a wake-up call to many. But the visible failure of the police to uphold the law, and the tendency to excuse unacceptable and criminal behaviour, has been shocking. We have witnessed, in the past month, the evaporation of two vital principles: policing without fear or favour, and equality before the law.

Part of the explanation, as a police officer explained to a military veteran this weekend, is that “there’s way more of them than there are of us”. While officers have told campaigners against anti-Semitism to stop their protests, warned men with English flags that they might be arrested for racism, and been restrictive about the placement of Union flags along Whitehall, sheer numbers meant they were forced to bow before the mob.

If such honesty were repeated formally, there would be a case for banning future anti-Israel marches. The Public Order Act 1986 says the Home Secretary may intervene if the relevant police chief believes a ban is necessary to prevent a march “from resulting in serious public disorder”. If the failure of the police to act when laws were broken was because they worried arrests would lead to wider disorder, then we already know the conditions set out in the act exist.

But it is not only fear of the mob driving police decision-making. For police forces, like other organisations across the state, have opted to share their authority with unelected and unaccountable community and religious groups through an undeclared policy of identity corporatism. Where economic policy was once determined by big business and trade unions meeting in Whitehall over beer and sandwiches, now social policy is set and public services run through community and religious groups and leaders.

During the protests, the Met brought religious organisations into its operations room, from where officers were directed to respond to incidents such as Hizb-ut Tahrir extremists chanting for jihad. The Met has not confirmed which organisations attended, but we know one individual present in the operations room was Attiq Malik, a lawyer, activist and chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum. Malik has been filmed chanting “from the river to the sea”, the genocidal demand to destroy Israel and with it more than seven million Jews.

As David Spencer from Policy Exchange has shown, internal staff groups such as the National Association of Muslim Police have also helped with operational decision-making. The National Association of Muslim Police was named in the recent Independent Review of Prevent, the counter-radicalisation programme, for promoting “several individuals and organisations with disturbing views or affiliations”. It has sought to stop the police using terms such as “Islamist” and “Jihadist” terrorism, saying the language is Islamophobic. Its own published fact sheet elides anti-Muslim hatred – a crime – with criticism of Islam, which is patently not a crime.

Also in the Met’s operations room was a team from the Crown Prosecution Service. Among those who advise the CPS on hate crime is Mohammed Kozbar, the chairman of Finsbury Park Mosque. Kozbar, who has praised Hamas as “martyrs of the resistance”, is also deputy general secretary of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), an organisation with which the Government does not engage because of its ambiguous relationship with extremism.

This policy of non-engagement dates back to 2009, when Daud Abdullah, then deputy general secretary, signed the Istanbul Declaration, which endorsed terror attacks on vessels enforcing a UN weapons blockade on Gaza. Even though this included Royal Navy ships, the MCB has still not denounced the declaration.

Many organisations use our liberal system to achieve avowedly anti-liberal ends, but the MCB is the most skilful of those engaged in identity corporatism. It speaks the language of pluralism; it has a female general secretary, it produces guides on making Ramadan plastic-free. It claims to represent more than 500 organisations, including mosques, schools, charities and professional networks.

The MCB refuses to publish its membership list, but we can get an idea from those organisations that work closely with it, such as East London Mosque, or those that confirm membership, like Green Lane Mosque in Birmingham. East London Mosque published special condolences for the hate preacher, Yusuf al Qaradawi, who praised Hitler and talked about killing “Allah’s enemies, the Jews”. At Green Lane Mosque, Sheikh Zakaullah Saleem gave a sermon explaining the correct way to stone a woman to death.

By not confirming its relationship with these mosques, the MCB can avoid supporting or condemning examples of such extremism. Yet many of these problematic mosques and Islamic centres are partners of the British state – local councils, the police, the NHS – and recipients of millions in public funding, for services from youth support to community healthcare. Neither do we know if controversial organisations such as Islamic Relief are MCB members.

Despite the government ban on engagement with the MCB, we know the state gives the organisation legitimacy and even public funds. The police work with leading figures from the MCB. The Ministry of Defence has used the MCB to appoint imams in the military. Last year more than three quarters of funding for the MCB Charitable Foundation, £326,000, came through Kickstart, a government scheme to get young people into work by part-funding salary costs. The Charitable Foundation is the base from which the MCB runs its Centre for Media Monitoring, which seeks to pressure the media into accepting MCB narratives.

The extremism in our midst is simply incompatible with our way of life. If we want to deal with such extremism, we must get better at seeing it. If we want to protect minorities, we must apply the law equally. If we want to build a cohesive society, we must start building up the customs and institutions that bring us together, and stop the constant competition for victimhood. We must stop the insidious policy of identity corporatism.

