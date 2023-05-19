State track: For Boise senior, pole vault win not enough. He did something ‘extra sweet’

The track went silent save for the rhythmic clapping of fans as Seth Nelson sprinted down the runway.

“Push!” shouted Boise pole vault coach Asa Nims.

And just like that, a new state record was born.

Nelson won the 5A boys pole vault at the state track and field championships Friday the second year in a row. He broke the overall meet record twice at Mountain View High School, first at 16 feet, 6 1/4 inches, then again at 16-8.

“Just to feel all the support is so much fun,” Nelson said. “And then finally making it over that bar, just that falling moment. It’s just the greatest. It’s so much fun. When you see the bar stay up there, it’s hard to re-create.”

Nelson broke the 20-year-old state record of 16-6 set by Eagle’s Donovan Kilmartin, who went on to be a helptathlete at Texas.

“It’s a super big deal,” Nims said. “This is my last year of coaching high school, so to have that happen on my last year was pretty sweet. And then for him, as the athlete, it’s extra sweet.”

With just two vaulters left at 15-0, Nelson easily cleared the height, shaking off his final competitor in second-place Brady Abbott of Rocky Mountain. He then cleared 15-9 on his first attempt, setting up a his record attempt at 16-6 1/4.

After missing his first two attempts at the record height, Nelson made it over on his third and final chance, to the delight of the crowd that had gathered in hopes of witnessing history.

Nelson smiled and joked with friends throughout the competition, showing no sign of the nerves he may have been feeling beneath the surface.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached as humble of a kid,” Nims said. “... You’re out here to do a job. It’s not your job to make yourself look extra special. Let the height be the guide and the show that you’re putting on. For him, that’s entirely how he runs everything. As you can tell, he’s not bragging about it. He’s just super happy.”

Nelson, who will compete for Washington State this fall, has a background in gymnastics, which translates well to pole vault.

“Gymnastics became too time consuming, so then we just kind of looked around for something else,” Nelson said. “I’m not the biggest runner. I’m not gonna lie, so just finding something I could fly through the air just like gymnastics was pretty cool.”

The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out Nelson’s freshman year of track competition. He placed third at the state meet as a sophomore and has since won back-to-back titles in just his fourth season in the sport.

“It means a lot,” Nelson said of breaking the state record. “I’m just happy to be here and happy that I got it over the bar.”

ROCKY JUNIOR GETS REDEMPTION

Landon Heemeyer didn’t tempt fate again.

A week after being disqualified at the district meet for holding teammate Tyler Sainsbury’s hand as they crossed the final line, Heemeyer ran away with the 5A boys 3,200-meter title Friday morning.

The Rocky Mountain High junior and reigning state cross county champion crossed the finish line in 9 minutes, 10.76 seconds.

“I’m glad I got to do it again and really make it count,” said Heemeyer, who had to win an appeal to be included the state field along with Sainsbury, who finished second.

Here are the other Treasure Valley winners from the first day of state competition at the 5A/4A meet:

▪ Bishop Kelly junior Rakeem Johnson won the 4A boys discus title by more than 7 feet. Johnson tossed a 175-5 to win the event after a seventh-place finish a year ago. He will try to add to his medal haul in the shot put Saturday morning.

▪ Boise junior Autumn Shomaker was the only 5A girls long jumper to surpass 18 feet, winning with a leap of 18-6 3/4.

▪ Alex Lowe of Timberline won the 5A boys high jump on a tiebreaker after he and second-place Jordan McDonald of Boise each cleared 6-4.

▪ For the third year in a row, Bishop Kelly’s Cole Miller won the 4A boys triple jump. Miller, a senior, went a distance of 46-2 to edge second-place Caleb Washington of Ridgevue (45-9 1/4).

▪ After finishing third a year ago, Meridian senior Tyson Acree moved up to the top of the podium in the 5A boys long jump in 2023. Acree recorded a mark of 22-10 1/4.

Emmett senior Tatum Richards will finish as a three-time state champion in the 4A girls pole vault. Tatum, who set the class record last season at 13-0, cleared 11-6 to win this year’s event.