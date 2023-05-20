State tournament roundup: Skyview rolls along in 4A baseball, softball

4A Baseball

Skyview 10, Blackfoot 0: Skyview pitcher Grayden Lucas threw five scoreless innings Friday to help the Hawks clinch a spot in the 4A state championship game.

The top-seeded Hawks will face No. 2 Pocatello at 5 p.m. Saturday at College of Southern Idaho.

Lucas gave up three hits and three walks while striking out five. Caden Tucker led Skyview at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. He was one of five Skyview players with two hits.

Bishop Kelly will face Blackfoot in the third-place game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at CSI. The Knights lost 9-8 to Pocatello.

3A Baseball

Marsh Valley 1, Homedale 0: Bo Larsen hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to send Marsh Valley to the 3A state championship game for the second year in a row.

No. 1 Marsh Valley will face No. 2 Kimberly at 3 p.m. Saturday at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. Homedale will face Sugar-Salem in the third-place game at 12:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley pitcher Jason Jones threw all eight innings, holding Homedale to five hits while striking out eight.

2A Baseball

Nampa Christian 2, Orofino 1: Nampa Christian won its second straight one-run game in the semifinals to punch its ticket to the 2A state title game, where it will seek a third straight championship.

The Trojans will face Malad at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Orofino High School.

Nampa Christian knocked off Firth 3-2 in the first round on Thursday before surviving a close call against Orofino on Friday. The Trojans broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI single from Landon Mills.

1A Baseball

Troy 10, Clearwater 0: Troy High School completed it’s undefeated run through the 1A tournament and clinched the state title with a five-inning win over Clearwater on Friday.

Pitchers Eli Stoner and Joseph Bendel combined to surrender just one base hit during the shutout. Rider Patrick went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Stoner finished the game 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

5A Softball: Owyhee unbeaten, Eagle still alive

Owyhee 17, Kuna 4: No. 2 Owyhee posted 17 hits and four home runs to punch its ticket to the 5A semifinals on Friday.

The Storm will face No. 5 Thunder Ridge at 10 a.m. Saturday at Thunder Ridge High School. Neither team has lost in the double-elimination tournament.

Rylie Haith led Owyhee at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBIs. Haiylee Reeves went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Alexa Rice had a home run and five RBIs.

Eagle kept its hopes of winning a state title alive with two wins in the consolation bracket on Friday. After beating Capital 7-3, the Mustangs knocked off Kuna 11-10 and will face Rigby at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bonneville High.

4A Softball: Skyview unbeaten, Emmett in hunt

Skyview 10, Twin Falls 0: Skyview needed just five innings to rack up 11 base hits and secure a spot in the 4A semifinals on Friday.

The No. 2 Hawks will face No. 1 Pocatello at 10 a.m. Saturday at Twin Falls High School. Neither team has lost.

Analisa Zamora led Skyview on Friday, going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. She also pitched five scoreless innings while surrendering just three hits.

Zamora was one of five Skyview players to finish the game with two hits. Clarissa Howard and Emma Burns finished with two RBIs apiece.

No. 8 Emmett is also still alive in the hunt for a 4A title. The Huskies lost to Pocatello in the first round on Friday, but they beat Moscow and Twin Falls in the consolation bracket, and now will face Hillcrest at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

3A Softball

Homedale 4, South Fremont 1: After falling to Marsh Valley 12-1 in the second round, Homedale kept its hopes of winning a 3A state title alive with a win in the consolation bracket.

The Trojans will face Gooding at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blackfoot High. Homedale would have to win four games to capture the state title.

Marsh Valley and Kimberly, neither of which has lost, will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blackfoot.

2A Softball

Nampa Christian 16, Bear Lake 6: Nampa Christian is still alive in the 2A state tournament after a win Friday in the consolation bracket.

The Trojans will face Cole Valley Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday at Capell Park in Pocatello. Like Homedale, Nampa Christian would have to win times Saturday to grab a title.

Malad and Declo, neither of which has lost, face off at 10 a.m. Saturday.