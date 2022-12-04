State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year

ArtMarie / iStock.com

In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort to support businesses and consumers.

Although the federal payments have long since run out, some states — which were later to the game — are still in the process of distributing aid. While many programs are slated to end in 2022, a few states still have 2023 payments on their schedule. Here’s a quick look at the states that still have payments coming next year.

California

California authorized inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 in 2022, and most payments have already been distributed. However, the state estimates that about 5% of checks won’t go out until Jan. 15, 2023.

Rebate amounts start at $350 and are based on a combination of income, household size and tax-filing status. Singles earning $250,000 or more and couples earning at least $500,000 are ineligible.

Colorado

Colorado state residents who filed their 2021 taxes on time most likely already received payments of $750 for singles and $1,500 for joint filers by Sept. 30. However, those who filed an extension by the Oct. 17 deadline may still be awaiting their payment, which is slated to arrive no later than Jan. 31, 2023.

Idaho

Idaho approved 2022 Special Session rebates that will be paid out by the end of March 2023. The amount of the rebate is the greater of 10% of a taxpayer’s 2020 income tax liability, $300 for single filers or $600 for joint filers.

The state Tax Commission anticipates sending about 800,000 payments totaling as much as $500 million.

New Jersey

New Jersey is sending out $2 billion in property tax rebates to two million of its residents. The amount of the rebate is income-based, with homeowners earning up to $150,000 qualifying for $1,500 and those earning $150,000 to $250,000 receiving $1,000.

Renters are also entitled to $450, as long as they earn no more than $150,000. Payments are slated to arrive no later than May 2023.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania began sending out payments to older renters, homeowners and people with disabilities in July 2022, but the deadline for filing a claim is Dec. 31. This means that payments will spill over into 2023 as well for qualifying residents who get their paperwork in before the deadline.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but those who qualify for supplemental rebates, as calculated by the state, may receive as much as $975.

South Carolina

South Carolina began issuing refund checks of up to $800 to qualifying residents in Nov. 2022. Those who filed their tax returns before the Oct. 17 deadline will receive their payments before the end of 2022, but those who filed after the Oct. 17 deadline — but before Feb. 15, 2023 — will receive their payments in March 2023.

