State Rep. goofs on South Carolina during Dabo Swinney's visit to state Capitol

Dabo Swinney and Clemson are coming off their second national championship in three seasons. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

College football rivalries never take a day off, even in the throes of the offseason.

After Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke before the South Carolina House and Senate on Tuesday, one state lawmaker, a Clemson fan, made sure to get in a lighthearted jab at in-state rival South Carolina.

Clemson, of course, is coming off its second national championship in three seasons. South Carolina, meanwhile, had an up-and-down 7-6 season, capped off with a disappointing 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl. It was Virginia’s first bowl victory since 2005 and Rep. Gary Clary, a Republican from South Carolina’s 3rd District who happens to be a Clemson alum, couldn’t resist taking a shot at the Gamecocks.

“I do want to congratulate USC,” Clary said via The Post and Courier. “I want to congratulate you on being the runner-up in the Belk Bowl, coming in a strong second to that football powerhouse, the University of Virginia.”

Ouch.

Clary also sarcastically gave the Gamecocks credit for scoring 35 points — more than any other team in 2018 — against Clemson.

“Unfortunately for them,” he added, “we scored 56.”

It’s true.

According to The Post and Courier, Clary was one of several politicians in the room donning Clemson orange. Swinney did, too, but preached a message of unity for those in the state government instead of goofing on his rival during his time addressing the room.

“Y’all may have differences just like my team,” Swinney said. “But I know you all love South Carolina and the people of this state, and that common bond should create the singleness of purpose that it takes to make South Carolina the best it can be. That’s what we try to do at Clemson every year.”

That’s a noble approach from Swinney. And when you’ve defeated your rival five straight times and won two national titles, you can afford to let the on-field results do the talking.

