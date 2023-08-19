State prison inmate walks away from a Northern California camp and remains missing

A 19-year-old inmate walked off a minimum-security conservation camp in Nevada County on Friday and was still missing as of Saturday afternoon, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said.

CDCR staff determined that Malachi D. Thomas was missing from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Thomas is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 229 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and pants.

Local law enforcement is assisting CDCR staff in searching for the escaped inmate. Anyone who sees Thomas or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Camp Commander Waylon Hanks at 530-265-4623.

Thomas, admitted to CDCR from Fresno County in May, is serving seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, his second “strike” under California’s three strikes law, according to a news release from the state corrections agency.

Washington Ridge Conservation Camp is in Nevada City, northwest of Highway 20. People incarcerated at the camp are trained to help Cal Fire fight fires and undertake mitigation projects such as fuel reduction and debris clearing.