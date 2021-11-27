State Police: Teen hospitalized near Caldwell on Saturday morning after driving off highway

A Caldwell teen was hospitalized Friday after a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

The 19-year-old was driving a pickup truck westbound on Interstate 84 near Caldwell shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he “drove off the road into an active construction area,” according to a news release.

“The pickup struck a parked road grader and rolled into the median.”

The teenager was ejected from his vehicle and taken to a hospital. The crash occurred at 3:28 a.m. at milepost 30, near the Linden Street overpass, and is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.