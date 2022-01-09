State police IDs woman who died in crash on icy Madison County highway

A 48-year-old woman from Cahokia Heights died in a crash in which she lost control of her SUV on icy pavement on Illinois 255 in Madison County on Saturday, the Illinois State Police reported.

Chimanita Dodd was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a news release from the state police.

Dodd was driving north on the highway at mile marker 6 at about 9:57 a.m. when she lost control of a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer on ice, according to a preliminary investigation.

The SUV left the roadway to the left and entered the median, police said. The vehicle rolled numerous times and Dodd was ejected.

The metro-east was under a winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.