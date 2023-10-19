State pension and triple lock: What is it worth and when do you get it?

A second significant rise in the state pension is expected in April under what is known as the triple lock.

The increase, which could be 8.5%, will reignite a political debate over the fairness of the policy.

Pensioners generally receive an increase in line with rising prices or earnings.

What is the state pension and how much is it worth?

The state pension is a payment made every four weeks by the government to people who have reached the qualifying age and have paid enough National Insurance contributions.

In April 2023, the state pension went up by 10.1% - in line with the previous September's measure of inflation.

Since then, it has been worth:

£203.85 a week for the full, new flat-rate state pension (for those who reached state pension age after April 2016)

£156.20 a week for the full, old basic state pension (for those who reached state pension age before April 2016)

Next April, the link to earnings under the triple lock is likely to see the state pension rise by 8.5%. That would mean, from April 2024, it would be worth:

£221.20 a week for the full, new flat-rate state pension

£169.50 a week for the full, old basic state pension

What is the state pension 'triple lock' and how does it work?

Under the triple lock system, the state pension increases each April in line with whichever of these three measures is highest:

inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index in the September of the previous year

the average increase in wages across the UK

or 2.5%

The triple lock was introduced by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010.

It was designed to ensure the value of the state pension was not overtaken by the increase in the cost of living or the working population's income.

The triple lock was temporarily suspended after the Covid pandemic distorted average wage figures, but it has since been restored.

How old must you be to receive the state pension?

More than 12 million people currently receive the state pension.

Men and women born between 6 October, 1954 and 5 April, 1960 start receiving their pension at the age of 66.

But for people born after this date, the state pension age is increasing:

a gradual rise to 67 for those born on or after 5 April, 1960

a gradual rise to 68 between 2044 and 2046 for those born on or after 5 April, 1977

There had been speculation, in the run-up to the last budget, that the second increase would be brought forward, potentially to the late-2030s.

However, the government has confirmed that it will not change the timetable at the moment. A decision is now expected in 2026, after the next general election.

At a cost of £105bn, the state pension accounts for just under half the total amount the government spends on benefits.

What other financial help do pensioners get?

If they have no other source of income, those above retirement age may also be entitled to Pension Credit in addition to the basic state pension.

If you get Pension Credit, you may also be entitled to other financial support, including cost-of-living payments, housing benefit, a reduction in council tax, or help with your heating costs through the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

People born before 25 September 1957 are also entitled to the annual winter fuel payment.

How are private pension allowances changing?

In the last budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced various changes to private pension allowances, to help encourage older people to stay in work, or return after retirement.

The lifetime pension allowance is the maximum amount of pension savings an individual can build up over their career without having to pay additional tax. The previous £1,073,100 limit, which was due to remain fixed until 2026, was scrapped in the last budget.

The charge was removed from 6 April 2023, before the allowance is fully abolished from April 2024.

The annual pension allowance is the maximum amount of money an individual can pay into their private pension each tax year without penalty. It went up from £40,000 to £60,000 on 6 April.

If someone goes over the allowance, additional tax charges will apply.

The money purchase annual allowance also changed in April.

This applies to those people who have started drawing some of their defined contribution pension, but who want to continue to work and save more.

The allowance rose from £4,000 a year before a tax penalty is triggered to £10,000.

How many people benefited from the changes?

The lifetime and annual pension allowances have both been cut since 2010, raising about £8bn of extra taxes for the government, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

The chancellor said removing the lifetime pension allowance would help keep senior doctors in the NHS, and would stop other professionals from retiring early.

But he could not say how many staff would continue working as a result.

Abolishing the lifetime allowance is expected to cost the government about £800m a year from 2025-26, while increasing the annual allowance will cost about £300m a year.

The OBR - the government's independent economic forecaster - has calculated both measures would increase employment by 15,000 workers.

But in its assessment of the budget, the IFS called that estimate "optimistic", and said the changes were unlikely to play a big part in increasing the number of people in work.