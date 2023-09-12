Record wage growth ups chance of interest rate rise next week – latest updates

Traders have increased bets on the Bank of England raising interest rates next week amid record wage growth - REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Record rises in pay are piling pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again next week, as high pay threatens to slow the fall in inflation.

Average earnings in the three months to July were up 8.5pc on the year, according to the Office for National Statistics. This is the biggest jump on records dating back more than 20 years, excluding the distortions of the furlough scheme in the pandemic.

Regular pay, which excludes bonuses, was up 7.8pc, the joint-biggest increase on record even including the pandemic.

Total pay in the public sector soared 12.2pc on new pay deals kicked in, while pay growth in the private sector slowed a touch to 7.6pc.

It means earnings are rising significantly faster than prices, as annual inflation slowed to 6.8pc in July.

Darren Morgan at the ONS said: “Earnings in cash terms continue to increase, at a record rate outside the pandemic-affected period. Coupled with lower inflation, this means people’s real pay is no longer falling.”

However economists said it will also worry the Bank of England where officials, led by Andrew Bailey, the Governor, fear higher pay risks keeping inflation above their 2pc target.

Ashley Webb at Capital Economics said: “The further rise in wage growth will only add to the Bank of England’s unease and supports our view that the Bank will raise interest rates once more, from 5.25pc currently to a peak of 5.50pc, next week.”

08:12 AM BST

Wilko shuts first stores after collapse

Wilko will shut its first group of shops today as the dramatic collapse of the high street chain takes shape.

The historic retailer will shut 24 stores across the UK in the first phase of closures, with hundreds of workers at the shops set for redundancy.

It comes a day after administrators confirmed all the group’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs.

Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

Wilko will shut 24 stores for good today in the first phase of closures - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:04 AM BST

UK markets open higher

The FTSE 100 has opened higher after figures showed that wages grew at a record pace in the UK, outstripping inflation for the first time in nearly two years.

The blue chip index has gained 0.5pc to 7,518.51 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has risen 0.5pc to 18,549.07.

08:00 AM BST

State pension to rise to £221.20 a week

The state pension is on track to increase to £221.20 per week from April after the ONS revealed average earnings grew by 8.5pc including bonuses in the three months to July.

The increase would take the annual payment to £11,502.40 per year, following the inflation matching 10.1pc last year to £203.85 a week, or £10,600 annually, according to calculations by wealth management business Quilter.

Its head of retirement policy Jon Greer said:

The triple lock has become a symbol of intergenerational tension. On the one hand, some say the triple lock should be scrapped because it provides a huge boost to pensioner income at significant cost to government at a time when funds are being increasingly stretched in other vital areas. On the other hand, there are arguments that the younger people should welcome the increased state pension as they will one day receive the benefit themselves. The truth is that both arguments are correct. Young people will benefit eventually, but that is a long time away. What matters in the here and now is that state pension uprating is done in a way that links pensioner income to experiences in the wider economy.

07:38 AM BST

Wages surpass inflation for first time in nearly two years

Wages in the UK continued to surge at a record pace and have not been outstripped by inflation for the first time in nearly two years, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular weekly earnings growth remained at a record high of 7.8pc in the three months to July, matching Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation for the first time since October 2021.

Total pay including bonuses jumped by 8.5pc, meaning that it exceeded inflation for the first time since March 2022, up 0.6pc with CPI taken into account.

The figures also showed that the rate of unemployment lifted to its highest level for nearly two years, at 4.3pc in the three months to July, up from 4.2pc in the previous three months.

07:31 AM BST

Hunt: Number of staff on payrolls is heartening

The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.5pc, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the previous quarter and 1.1 percentage points lower than before the pandemic.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

It’s heartening to see the number of employees on payroll is still close to record highs and that our unemployment rate remains below many of our international peers. Wage growth remains high, partly reflecting one-off payments to public sector workers, but for real wages to grow sustainably we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.

The number of employees on the payroll fell by 1,000 in August 2023.



However, it was up by 449,000 on the year and is now 1.12 million above its pre #COVID19 pandemic level.



➡️ https://t.co/CaZNp6LHtK pic.twitter.com/qEb8DIDAlA — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 12, 2023

07:26 AM BST

Job vacancies fall below 1m

The number of job vacancies in the three months to August was 989,000, a decrease of 64,000 from the previous quarter, according to the ONS.

Director of economic statistics Darren Morgan added:

Working days lost to strikes jumped in July, especially in education, with the health sector also still heavily effected. However, the overall number is still below what it was a few months ago. Job vacancies have fallen below the million mark for the first time since the summer of 2021, when the reopening of the economy created huge demand for workers. However, they still remain significantly above pre-Covid levels.

The number of vacancies in June to August 2023 was 989,000, down 64,000 on the previous 3 months.



They were down by 268,000 from a year ago, although they remained 188,000 above their pre #COVID19 levels.



➡️ https://t.co/bhQwfYRkZP pic.twitter.com/qWicMpFbjG — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 12, 2023

07:20 AM BST

Record numbers of students and long-term sick

The ONS’s director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

Earnings in cash terms continue to increase, at a record rate outside the pandemic-affected period. Coupled with lower inflation, this means people’s real pay is no longer falling. Unemployment continues to increase in the latest three months. Correspondingly, employment is down, driven by falls among men and the self-employed. The proportion of people neither working or looking for a job is slightly up, with more students, as well as the long-term sick reaching yet another record.

07:12 AM BST

State pension on track to rise by 8.5pc next year under triple lock

The state pension is poised to soar by 8.5pc next year to more than £11,500 under the triple lock.

Average wages increased by the figure in the three months to July, new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

It will probably mean the state pension will increase by £221.20 per week, or £11,502.40 per year, following the inflation matching 10.1pc last year to £203.85 a week, or £10,600 annually, according to calculations by wealth management business Quilter.

The increase in the state pension from April next year is calculated using whichever is higher among average earnings growth, consumer prices index inflation or 2.5pc.

Economists do no think inflation will exceed 8.5pc when the data for September, used to calculate the triple lock, are released in October.

The likely inflation-busting rise in the state pension comes amid concerns about rising costs, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies warning that it risks surging by as much as £45bn within decades if the triple lock pledge is maintained.

Rishi Sunak has refused to commit to the triple lock if his party wins the next general election, saying he will not “speculate” on policy pledges.

The ONS data also showed that average regular earnings growth, excluding bonuses, remained at a record high of 7.8pc in the three months to July.

However, in real terms, taking into account inflation, total pay rose on the year rose by 1.2pc.

The rate of UK unemployment rose to 4.3pc in the three months to July from 4.2pc in the previous three months.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for May to July 2023 show:



▪️ employment was 75.5%

▪️ unemployment was 4.3%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.1%



➡️ https://t.co/aaVxfzo00f pic.twitter.com/MDvFPLMccd — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 12, 2023

07:04 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. The triple lock is in focus this morning after the latest employment figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The state pension is expected to rise by 8.5pc in April next year in line with the figure for average earnings growth in the three months to July.

