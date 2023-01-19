State pension system hurtling toward ‘deficit’, says government adviser

State Pension

The Government will soon be spending billions of pounds more on the state pension and other benefits than it collects from National Insurance payments, Britain’s official actuary has warned.

The biggest ever rise in the state pension, combined with changes to National Insurance contributions, means there will be a £7.1bn deficit in the 2024-25 tax year, the actuary’s department predicted.

Outgoings on state benefits, including the state pension, are expected to exceed income generated by National Insurance for four years in a row.

Contrary to popular belief, there is no National Insurance “fund”. Pensions and other benefits are funded on a pay-as-you-go basis by taxes collected from today’s workers and businesses.

However, the actuary’s department warned that the National Insurance “deficit” was forecast to rise to £9.7bn in the 2025-26 tax year and then to £9.4bn in 2026-27. The gap is expected to narrow to £6.9bn in 2027-28 thanks to a projected rise in earnings growth.

A report published this week by the government actuary, Martin Clarke, blamed the looming deficit on the large increase in the state pension due in April.

The new state pension will increase by 10.1pc to £10,600 a year, thanks to the Government’s triple lock policy, which promises to increase the payment every spring in line with the highest of the previous September’s inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc.

However, experts have warned that the growing pressure of the policy on the public purse may reignite debate about its future.

Steven Cameron of the pension company Aegon said: “Unless changes are made, the state pension looks increasingly unaffordable. While there is a very small fund to cover the shortfalls until 2028, it is declining rapidly and could run out entirely unless the Treasury steps in and pays special grants.”

A Treasury grant is a payment voted by Parliament. It is typically paid if the balance is projected to fall below one sixth of the forecast annual expenditure on benefits, or 16.5pc. The current balance stands at 51.9pc, but is forecast to more than halve to 24.1pc by the 2027-28 tax year.

The Government is expected to publish a review into the state pension age early this year. The current state pension age is 66 and is due to increase to 67 in 2027 and 68 by 2039, but ministers have considered plans to bring the change forward to the mid-2030s.

Mr Cameron said there was a “strong likelihood” that the age could increase beyond 67 earlier than planned as the state pension’s affordability came under greater scrutiny.