State pension helpline overwhelmed as crucial deadline approaches

Lauren Almeida
·3 min read
Busy phone lines illustration
Busy phone lines illustration

Thousands rushing to top up their state pensions by April face missing out on up to £55,000 in extra payments, as phone lines are hit with “unprecedented demand” and large numbers of civil servants work from home.

Less than four weeks remain for workers to apply for a special state pension top up, which allows them to plug gaps in their National Insurance records dating back to 2006.

People without a full NI record are not entitled to the full state pension – currently £185.15 a week – but can plug gaps in their tax history to rectify this. Normally workers can only plug gaps in their NI history dating back six years.

However, a change to the state pension in 2016 created a much longer, one-off concession. Workers can boost their state pension by up to £55,000 through catch-up payments for the tax years from 2006-07 to 2015-16 – but the window officially closes at the end of the tax year on April 5.

Callers have been unable to get through on overwhelmed pension department helplines to confirm the unique 18-digit code necessary to make a payment, as the deadline looms. It comes as less than two thirds of pension department staff were working in its main office at the end of February, official figures showed. It has prompted calls, including from a former pensions minister, for the deadline to be pushed back until civil servants resolve the issues.

Telegraph readers have told tales of waiting on hold for hours and calls cut off mid-conversation when trying to reach the Future Pension Centre.

Richard Gloster, a 59-year-old from West Sussex, said that he had called the state pension number six times to no avail.

“The Future Pension Centre is a complete waste of time. Anyone trying to get through will eventually break down in a puddle of tears. Surely it is in the Government’s interest to encourage people to do what I am trying to do: put money into the system.

“They need to extend the deadline because clearly they cannot cope,” he said.

Another Telegraph reader said that he had been on hold with Government lines for hours at a time.

The pension centre helpline is meant to be open from 8am to 6pm each weekday. However, when this newspaper called the helpline on March 1 at 5pm, an automated voice said that the service was “temporarily unavailable” and that it did “not expect service to resume today.” Another message told callers lines were experiencing “unprecedented demand”.

Former pensions minister Baroness Ros Altmann said that the delays were “unacceptable” and that the public should not lose out because the Government had failed to provide them with the information needed before the deadline.

“It would surely only be right for the pensions department to ensure that those who cannot get through before the April deadline are not disadvantaged through no fault of their own,” she said.

Falling short of announcing a full-proof scheme to ensure those who miss the deadline through no fault of their own are not left out of pocket, a government spokesman said customers were unable to pay voluntary contributions by the deadline for “reasons beyond their control” would have their cases reviewed “on a case-by-case basis.”

Jonathan Ashworth, shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “It beggars belief that hapless DWP ministers have failed to get a grip of this shambles when so many people are scrambling to get their pensions in order before the deadline.”

Latest Stories

  • Crowd erupts in laughter at Russia's top diplomat after he claimed the Ukraine war 'was launched against us'

    An audience member shouted, "Come on!" at Sergey Lavrov after he claimed the Ukraine war was launched against Russia.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

    Donald Trump's son doubled down with an ugly attack on Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, suggesting he should bag groceries.

  • House Republicans hang Oversight chair James Comer out to dry after shocking Beau Biden remarks

    Republicans weren’t eager to defend or condemn the House Oversight chair after he suggested President Biden’s late son should have been indicted

  • Ukrainian commander says there are more Russians attacking the city of Bakhmut than there is ammo to kill them

    Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, called the situation in Bakhmut "critical."

  • Mexican man who died on U.S. border struggled to pay bills in Canada, family says

    The Mexican man who died Feb. 19 shortly after crossing the border into the United States near Stanstead — in the Eastern Townships region of Quebec — had travelled from Toronto, where he and his family had been living for less than a year. Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, had been struggling to make a living in the Ontario capital when he decided to try his luck in the U.S., his wife said in an interview with a Mexican radio station. The family moved to Toronto in June, hoping to get better pay and bet

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For Most Head-Spinningly False Claim About His Dad Yet

    This claim falls apart pretty quickly.

  • Wagner Boss Trots Out Terrified Ukrainians to Deliver Grim Message

    Yan Dobronosov/ReutersIt is a battle that has cost thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, of lives, but Vladmir Putin’s army appears to be on the verge of its first major victory in six months with the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the brutal oligarch whose Wagner Group mercenaries have led the months-long assault on Bakhmut, claimed Friday the town was all but surrounded and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should order his forces to leave via the on

  • Major Russian Victory Feared as Soldier Delivers Grim Message

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Photo Courtesy of DetcomDONETSK, Ukraine—The wrath of Russia’s army is on full display in Bakhmut, with the majority of surviving civilians having fled the ongoing bloodbath while Ukrainian soldiers fight to save the city. Now that Vladimir Putin’s forces are closing in, those who have been pulled out fear what is at stake for their fellow soldiers.One soldier, who goes by the name “Detcom,” spoke with The Daily Beast hours just after leav

  • Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes booted from CPAC for promoting 'hateful racist rhetoric'

    CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp said that hateful, racist rhetoric doesn't align with organization's mission following the removal of Nick Fuentes.

  • Germany seeks to buy mothballed Swiss Leopard 2 tanks

    Germany wants to buy mothballed Leopard 2 battle tanks from Switzerland to replace tanks that Berlin and its Western allies are sending to Ukraine, the Swiss government said Friday. The Swiss Defense Ministry said that Germany's defense and economy ministers wrote on Feb. 23 to Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd, setting out German manufacturer Rheinmetall's interest in buying Leopard 2 tanks that the Swiss army doesn't plan to put back into service.

  • Trump Doesn’t Deserve Immunity in Jan. 6 Lawsuits, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department says Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute immunity against civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 because he’s accused of inciting “imminent private violence.”Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million

  • Republican Scott Perry threatens to eliminate office space for agencies that don’t cooperate with GOP oversight

    Mr Perry failed to comply with a congressional subpoena last year

  • George Santos' mysterious new treasurer is unknown to local politicians but lists his address as the apartment where Santos' sister used to live

    Andrew Olson, the man listed as George Santos' new treasurer, is another unexplained oddity in the Congressman's life.

  • Serbia denies it has supplied weapons to Ukraine

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Friday denied it has exported arms to Ukraine after Moscow demanded to know if its Balkan ally delivered thousands of rockets for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, no weapons have been exported from Serbia to any of the parties to the “conflict.” “I can say that because my ministry gives the permission for (arms) exports," Dacic said. "Serbia does not deliver milit

  • Russian Officials Demand Assassination of Zelensky in Leaked Texts

    SPUTNIKRussian lawmakers are demanding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be assassinated and his country bombed into oblivion after what the Kremlin touted as a “Ukrainian terrorist attack” in a border region early Thursday.Every level of Russian government from Vladimir Putin to the Federal Security Service and regional governors blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack in Bryansk, which authorities said had left two people dead and a child injured. The official version of events from

  • Arizona governor won't proceed with execution set by court

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vowed Friday that her administration won't carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general. The Democratic governor’s promise not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in

  • Putin’s war has lost Russia up to one million young men

    Putin’s renewed invasion of Ukraine passed its first anniversary last month with little sign of ending. A further grim milestone will soon be reached. Since February 24 2022, Russia has lost almost one million young males to the war, through both inordinately high battlefield casualty rates, and from the hundreds of thousands of young Russians who have fled forced conscription into the Russian armed forces.

  • They've seen enough: Trump-backing CPAC attendees want to freeze the 2024 field before things get any messier

    Some CPACers said there's no need for any other GOP candidates to declare for 2024. Otherwise, things will get too messy, and they want Trump to win.

  • Trudeau says appointing Indigenous RCMP commissioner is an 'excellent idea'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says having an Indigenous person serve as the next commissioner of the RCMP is "an excellent idea." He made the comment in response to questions from reporters in Winnipeg today about a call from some First Nations leadership for the government to ensure the next top Mountie is Indigenous. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is set to retire from her post this month, slightly before the end of her five-year term. She was appointed in April 2018 and led the force