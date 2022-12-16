Take the state pension away from rich retirees, says think tank

Pensioners

Retirees with assets worth more than £1m should be denied the state pension, a leading think-tank has suggested.

The Adam Smith Institute also said the triple lock should be scrapped as it had made rich pensioners wealthier while workers had seen their income fall in real terms.

The report by the ASI calls for wide-ranging reforms to address the generational inequalities that it says act as a “drag anchor” on the country’s economic growth.

Suggestions include scrapping the triple lock, which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently committed to in the Autumn Statement, and ending state pensions for households worth over £1 million.

Citing data from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, the ASI said the triple lock had seen the average pensioner’s net income increase by £510 a year since 2010.

Welfare reforms made over the same period mean that working households with a child are down £375 a year. This is despite the fact that the number of pensioners in poverty (18pc) is well below that of the population as a whole (22pc) or children, almost a third of whom are below the poverty line.

Analysis of Government data earlier this year by the Intergenerational Foundation found that around one in four pensioners were millionaires when property and pension wealth was included.

Under the Government's triple lock promise, the state pension is raised every April by the highest of either inflation, earnings or 2.5pc. With the Consumer Price Index running in the double digits, this will reach £10,600 a year from next year.

“The triple lock is unfit for purpose,” the ASI report authors said. “This ratchet spending is becoming unsustainable and unjustifiable, and exposes the Government to large state pension payouts which outstrip the growth of the economy that underwrites them.

“An increasingly large divide has opened up in British society between generations in which the young lose out, while the elderly benefit.”

Over-65s own over a third of the country’s wealth, which is four times the level of those aged under 34. One in four pensioners live in millionaire households but are still entitled to the full state pension of £204 a week from next April.

The report added: “The state pension is effectively a universal benefit, funded out of general taxation and applied to almost all pensioners.

“Most other benefits are targeted towards those who need it the most and adjusted as those needs fluctuate.”

By contrast, the state pension is set at the same rate for those living in homes worth millions and with generous private pensions as those facing a choice between “heating and eating”.

According to ASI calculations, the Government could save the taxpayer £25 billion a year if it stopped offering the state pension to those with assets worth over £1 million.

It said an alternative was to means-test pensions for higher rate taxpayers – those with a salary of more than £50,270 – to avoid the “difficult politics” of testing those on lower incomes.

Statista data shows the UK spent around £115.78 billion on pensions between 2021 and 2022, accounting for more than half of the total £216 billion welfare budget.

Instead of the triple lock, the report authors suggested linking pensions to earnings rises, which could be increased to deal with inflation shocks. However, they admitted this might not reduce immediate spending.