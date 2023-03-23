‘Our state is not your church.’ Arlington TX lawmaker faces criticism over Ramadan vote

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, an Arlington Republican, is facing criticism on social media after he posted that he voted against a resolution to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tinderholt said in a statement posted on his Twitter account that as a combat veteran, he served alongside many translators who were “Muslims and good people.”

“I can also attest that Ramadan was routinely the most violent period during every deployment.”

“Texas and America were founded on Christian principles and my faith as a Christian prevents me from celebrating Ramadan. I want to commend Dan Patrick for choosing not to join the House in this celebration.”

Ramadan, which began Wednesday night, is a time of fasting, prayer and reflection for Muslims throughout the world. It is one of the most significant holy months in the Muslim calendar when it is believed that the prophet Muhammad received the Quran from God.

Tinderholt voted in support of resolutions commemorating Ramadan in 2021 and 2019.

The Star-Telegram called and emailed Tinderholt’s office seeking comment and to ask why he reversed his support of the resolution but did not get a response.

Some who criticized Tinderholt on Twitter asked if crime also occurs during the Christian holidays of Christmas and Easter. Others asked about the separation of church and state..

One person wrote, “That’s a shame that you cannot embrace enlightenment as the founders did and celebrate some of the principles of our country, tolerance and religious freedom. Too bad. Our state is not your church.”

“As a Texan, I’m embarrassed you hold power in my state,” another wrote.

Rep. Salman Bhojani, a Democrat from Euless, wrote the resolution celebrating Ramadan. It states the month is a time for spiritual reflection, chartible giving and open houses at mosques to welcome people of other faiths.

Bhojani was elected in November as one of the first Muslims and south Asians to serve in the Texas House. He could not be reached for comment.

Bhojani is also championing freedom of religion legislation that would expand the list of optional state holidays and prevent state exams from falling on religious holy days. During a news conference last month, Bhojani said his first priority is to safeguard protections “not just for my faith, but for every faith in Texas.”