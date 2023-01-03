What state has the lowest population? The top 10 least-populated states in the US.

According to the 2020 census, the United States, including the 50 states and the District of Columbia, has a population of over 331 million. Since the 2010 census, there has been a population increase of 7.4%, says the Census Bureau.

Even with millions living in nation, not all states are equal when it comes to population size. California has the largest population in the U.S. with more than 39 million people living in the state.

But what about the state with the lowest population size?

What state has the lowest population?

Wyoming is the least populated state in the U.S. According to the 2020 census, Wyoming has a population of 576,851 people. Since the 2010 census, the state had a population change of 2.3%.

Laramie County is the most populous county in the state with a total population of 100,512. The county is home to Cheyenne, the capital of Wyoming, which has a population of around 65,000 people, according to the Census Bureau.

What are the 10 least populated states?

According to the 2020 census, here are the top 10 least populated states in the U.S.:

The nation's capital Washington D.C., or the District of Columbia, had a population of 689,545, according to the 2020 census.

