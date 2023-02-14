Out-of-state hospital looks to build new psychiatric facility in Charlotte

Pine Grove Behavioral Health Services, a Mississippi-based company, has filed a request with North Carolina health officials to build a 120 bed psychiatric facility in Charlotte.





Pine Grove filed a certificate of need with the North Carolina Health and Human Services Department, according to a news release Tuesday. Pine Grove is affiliated with Forrest Health System, an organization providing health care to 19 counties in southern Mississippi.

The state’s Certificate of Need law, prohibits health care agencies from acquiring, replacing, or adding to their facilities and equipment, except in certain, special circumstances, without the approval of the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the department. Submitting a certificate of need for approval is one of the first steps in the process for health care businesses or organizations looking to expand.

Demand for psychiatric care in North Carolina has skyrocketed since pandemic began, NC Health News reported last year. Many health care agencies locally and statewide are struggling to care for an influx of patients needing mental health services.

The burden is especially heavy when it comes to finding hospital beds available for children, NC Health News reported.

The new facility proposed by Pine Grove, would include beds for children, adolescents, and adults, according to the health department.

A public hearing for this project will be held March 20 at 10 a.m. at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Allegra Westbrooks Regional Branch on Beatties Ford Road.

If approved, the project will cost approximately $55.5.million and would be completed January 2026.

Anyone can submit written comments about Pine Grove’s proposal. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5 p.m. on March 3, according to the news release.

Officials said comments may be submitted as an attachment to an email if they are sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov.

Comments and concerns can also be mailed to: Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section Division of Health Service Regulation 2704 Mail Service Center Raleigh, NC 27699-2704.