State golf: Treasure Valley teams dominate, bring back a haul of championships

Treasure Valley golfers cleaned up at the 5A state tournament Tuesday, sweeping the individual and team titles for both the boys and girls championships.

Eagle freshman Wheaton Ennis won the boys individual title, leading the Mustangs to the boys team title. And Boise senior Emily Cadwell and the Rocky Mountain girls team both finished atop the podium, a repeat of last week’s district tournament finishes.

Ennis finished the two-day tournament at 1-over par 145, rallying from a three-shot deficit entering Tuesday to start his high school career with a championship at the Avondale Golf Club in Hayden.

Ennis said he planned to eliminate as many bogeys as he could Tuesday and see where he finished. It wasn’t until he reached the 17th hole and heard Day 1 leader Dawson Moon of Highland shot 7-over par that he realized a state championship lay within his grasp.

“Wheaton just has an exceptional work ethic, and it’s translated into a heck of a golf game,” Eagle coach Jeff Dunn said. “He’s seasoned beyond his years. He’s a competitor among competitors.”

Eagle placed all five of its golfers inside the Top 20 to win the team title with a two-day score of 622, six shots ahead of Boise. Blake Helms (+8, 152) finished fourth, Zach Shipp (+18, 162) tied for 11th, Davis Sahr (+21, 165) tied for 16th and Nate Marphis (+22, 166) finished 19th.

That depth led the Mustangs to their first since winning six in a row from 2010 to 2015. And the perennial power will remain in the running for years to come as it brought two freshmen, a sophomore, a junior and a senior to state.

“It means a lot,” Ennis said. “We’ve worked hard for it all year. To get the individual win and the team win along with it is just awesome.”

The Rocky Mountain girls golf team poses with its 5A state championship Tuesday at the Avondale Golf Club in Hayden.

In the girls tournament, Cadwell captured her elusive first state championship. The Washington State signee finished second as a freshman and third as a sophomore before the coronavirus pandemic canceled her junior year.

She fired a 4-under 69 on Monday to open a four-shot lead, then followed with a 75 on Tuesday to finish at 2-under 144. Eagle’s Brooke Patterson trailed by two shots to finish second, and Borah’s Maddie Montoya finished third, 11 shots back.

Story continues

Rocky Mountain edged Boise for the girls team title at 658 to 661. All five Grizzlies finished inside the Top 11.

Lauren Parish (+15, 161) took fifth, Josey Parish (+18, 164) tied for seventh, Ainsley Terada (+20, 166) finished ninth, Emry Gibbs (+21, 167) was 10th and Jane Barry (+24, 170) finished 11th.

“That was the key thing,” Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Davis said. “... Both days, we were in the high 70s and low 80s. It was a team win through and through. Nobody carried us and nobody killed us.”

4A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Bishop Kelly sophomore Margaret Smock didn’t shoot the lowest score either day. But she remained the most consistent. And that formula earned her the 4A girls individual state title at 163 (+17), two strokes ahead of Minico’s Dallis Shockey.

“It’s really nice because we didn’t get to play in state last year,” Smock said. “So it was a nice first year. My first day was a personal best, and it was enough to get me through the second day.”

Smock opened with a 78 on Monday at The Links Golf Club in Post Falls, putting her two strokes behind the leader. She then fought through a cold, windy course Tuesday to fire an 85, tied for the third lowest round of the day.

“The thing about Margaret is she’s a fierce competitor and is very focused,” Bishop Kelly coach Michelle Judy said. “She just went out and played and managed the course today. It was brutal. It was a 30 mph wind and really cold. But she just stayed steady.”

After winning the Knights’ first girls individual title since 2015, Smock went right back onto the course for a playoff hole. She helped Bishop Kelly break a tie with Twin Falls in the team race to earn the Knights a second-place trophy.

Twin Falls won the boys team title with a two-day score of 639. Middleton took second, 15 shots back. And Bishop Kelly finished third, 35 shots back.

Middleton’s Curtis Seidel and Seth Floyd were the top local finishers, finishing tied for seventh at 160. Ridgevue’s Kobe Peterson took ninth at 161.

Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk won the boys individual medal at 147.

3A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Kellogg swept the individual titles with Reece Garey winning the girls championship by six shots and Stephen Paul winning the boys title by two shots at Twin Lakes in Rathdrum.

Weiser’s Carter Williams was the Treasure Valley’s top finisher, finishing second in the boys race, two shots behind Paul. Fruitland’s Lucas Rynearson took third place, four shots behind Paul.

Homedale’s Tea Uranga was the only Treasure Valley girl to finish inside the Top 10, taking third, seven shots behind the leader.

Bonners Ferry won the girls team title, and Kellogg took first place as a boys team.

2A STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT

Nampa Christian swept the boys and girls team titles at Circling Raven in Worley, breaking Cole Valley Christian’s grip on the state championship in recent years.

The Trojan boys finished the tournament at 665, nine shots ahead of their rivals from Cole Valley. The Trojan girls shot 763, topping Cole Valley by nine shots as well.

North Star Charter’s Gavin Rodeghiero finished first in the boys individual race, shooting 149 to edge Cole Valley’s Parker Wallace by a single shot.

Challis’ Kelli Ann Strand won the girls individual title for the second straight time. She finished the two-day tournament at 9-under par (135), the best score for any boy or girl in any classification.

GIRLS GOLF

5A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At Avondale Golf Club, Hayden

TEAM SCORES

1, Rocky Mountain 326-332--658.

2, Boise 325-336--661.

3, Eagle 331-331--662.

4, Coeur d’Alene 388-394--782.

5, Thunder Ridge 393-411--804.

6, Lake City 404-402--806.

7, Madison 463-439--902.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Emily Cadwell, Boise, 69-75--144.

2, Brooke Patterson, Eagle, 73-73--146.

3, Maddie Montoya, Borah, 74-81--155.

4, Christine Cho, Eagle, 76-81--157.

5, Lauren Parish, Rocky Mountain, 77-84--161.

6, Kate Goulet, Boise, 78-84--162.

t-7, Josey Parish, Rocky Mountain, 83-81--164.

t-7, Kate Stacey, Boise, 78-86--164.

9, Ainsley Terada, Rocky Mountain, 83-83--166.

10, Emry Gibbs, Rocky Mountain, 83-84--167.

4A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At The Links Golf Club, Post Falls

TEAM SCORES

1, Sandpoint 358-373--731.

t-2, Bishop Kelly 358-383--741.

t-2, Twin Falls 363-378--741.

4, Century 369-380--749.

5, Minico 374-393--767.

6, Skyline 390-395--785.

7, Hillcrest 398-426--824.

8, Canyon Ridge 425-415--840.

9, Middleton 419-429--848.

10, Ridgevue 461-462--923.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Margaret Smock, Bishop Kelly, 78-85--163.

2, Dallis Shockey, Minico, 82-83--165.

3, Hailee Cole, Skyline, 85-81--166.

4, Ava Schroeder, Twin Falls, 83-85--168.

5, Ava DeFranco, Bishop Kelly, 81-88--169.

6, Lauren Aasand, Century, 81-89--170.

t-7, Ava Young, Minico, 76-97--173.

t-7, Hattie Larson, Sandpoint, 84-89--173.

t-9, Challiss Potter, Hillcrest, 85-94--179.

t-9, Sofia Lippiello, Century, 91-88--179.

3A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At Twin Lakes Golf Club, Rathdrum

TEAM SCORES

1, Bonners Ferry 390-366--756.

2, Kimberly 402-391--793.

3, Buhl 424-419--843.

4, Kellogg 486-456--942.

5, Weiser 482-490--972.

6, Marsh Valley 490-495--985.

7, Sugar-Salem 549-581--1130.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Reece Garey, Kellogg, 76-84--160.

2, Braylyn Bayer, Bonners Ferry, 85-81--166.

3, Tea Uranga, Homedale, 84-83--167.

4, Reina Elkin, Buhl, 90-85--175.

5, Avery Bayer, Bonners Ferry, 88-91--179.

6, Tenlee Scott, Buhl, 95-95--190.

7, Cali Iacolucci, Kimberly, 101-91--192.

8, Ellie Stastny, Kimberly, 103-96--199.

t-9, Mallory Davids, Marsh Valley, 100-100--200.

t-9, Izzy Hilliard, Timberlake, 95-105--200.

2A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley

TEAM SCORES

1, Nampa Christian 365-398--763.

2, Cole Valley Christian 384-388--772.

3, Grace 402-406--808.

4, Lighthouse Christian 416-455--871.

5, St Maries 427-446--873.

6, Challis 427-452--879.

7, Bear Lake 448-444--892.

8, Ririe 435-472--907.

9, Declo 448-469--917.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Kelli Ann Strand, Challis, 66-69--135.

2, Brianna Shervik, Nampa Christian, 78-82--160.

3, Grace Singpraseuth, Cole Valley Christian, 81-81--162.

4, Sophie Huff, Cole Valley Christian, 87-83--170.

5, Kylie Stokes, Nampa Christian, 86-84--170.

6, Amber Mansfield, Grace, 93-88--181.

7, Shayla Preston, Bear Lake, 95-87--182.

8, Britton Lloyd, Grace, 90-100--190.

9, Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian, 88-104--192.

10, Jaeli Garrard, Declo, 94-102--196.

BOYS GOLF

5A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At Avondale Golf Club, Hayden

TEAM SCORES

1, Eagle 311-311--622.

2, Boise 315-313--628.

3, Coeur d’Alene 333-325--658.

4, Mountain View 336-349--685.

5, Highland 342-354--696.

6, Timberline 362-337--699.

7, Post Falls 346-356--702.

8, Madison 362-344--706.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Wheaton Ennis, Eagle, 73-72--145.

2, Dawson Moon, Highland, 70-79--149.

3, Quinn Haigwood, Boise, 75-76--151.

4, Blake Helms, Eagle, 77-75--152.

5, Jonas Habig, Boise, 78-77--155.

t-6, Parker Freeman, Coeur d’Alene, 80-77--157.

t-6, Will Strong, Boise, 78-79--157.

8, Jack Seibley, Lewiston, 74-84--158.

t-9, Landen Gerrish, Centennial, 79-82--161.

t-9, Cole Jaworski, Coeur d’Alene, 83-78--161.

4A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At The Links Golf Club, Post Falls

TEAM SCORES

1, Twin Falls 311-328--639.

2, Middleton 313-341--654.

3, Bishop Kelly 349-325--674.

4, Shelley 336-347--683.

5, Skyline 346-347--693.

6, Century 343-351--694.

7, Sandpoint 352-372--724.

8, Nampa 352-374--726.

9, Jerome 362-366--728.

10, Canyon Ridge 367-374--741.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Derek Lekkerkerk, Twin Falls, 70-77--147.

2, Kade Anderson, Century, 74-79--153.

t-3, Braden Anderson, Twin Falls, 72-83--155.

t-3, Nate Nelson, Shelley, 74-81--155.

5, Bryden Brown, Moscow, 76-80--156.

6, Parker Edwards, Wood River, 81-78--159.

t-7, Curtis Seidel, Middleton, 76-84--160.

t-7, Seth Floyd, Middleton, 79-81--160.

9, Kobe Peterson, Ridgevue, 75-86--161.

10, Jackson Porter, Preston, 79-83--162.

3A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At Twin Lakes Golf Club, Rathdrum

TEAM SCORES

1, Kellogg 326-330--656.

2, Kimberly 325-333--658.

3, McCall-Donnelly 358-364--722.

4, Buhl 381-374--755.

5, Snake River 372-386--758.

6, Priest River 371-389--760.

7, Fruitland 388-376--764.

8, Teton 391-394--785.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Stephen Paul, Kellogg, 73-74--147.

2, Carter Williams, Weiser, 73-76--149.

3, Lucas Rynearson, Fruitland, 74-77--151.

4, Archie Rauenhorst, Kellogg, 78-75--153.

4, Dathan Ova, McCall-Donnelly, 77-76--153.

6, Logan Mills, American Falls, 78-79--157.

7, Toby Heider, Kimberly, 76-82--158.

t-8, Noah Watt, Snake River, 81-78--159.

t-8, Jameson Harper, Kimberly, 82-77--159.

10, Hank Hopkins, Kimberly, 81-83--164.

2A State Tournament

Monday-Tuesday

At Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley

TEAM SCORES

1, Nampa Christian 322-343--665.

2, Cole Valley Christian 328-346--674.

3, Ambrose 346-350--696.

4, Sun Valley Community 361-372--733.

5, Declo 373-390--763.

6, Lighthouse Christian 398-367--765.

t-7, Bear Lake 373-409--782.

t-7, Genesis Prep 393-389--782.

9, St Maries 399-400--799.

10, Lakeside 401-407--808.

11, Salmon 386-423--809.

12, West Side 428-442--870.

13, Challis 451-454--905.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1, Gavin Rodeghiero, North Star Charter, 74-75--149.

2, Parker Wallace, Cole Valley Christian, 69-81--150.

3, Von Wasson, Nampa Christian, 72-79--151.

4, Luke Birkinbine, Compass Charter, 74-82--156.

5, Jaden Walter, Cole Valley Christian, 78-79--157.

6, JT Slivinski, Bear Lake, 73-84--157.

7, Cole Wasson, Nampa Christian, 77-83--160.

8, Cole Reutter, Clark Fork, 80-83--163.

9, Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 75-88--163.

10, Carly Carter, Ambrose, 83-82--165.