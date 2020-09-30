State: Florida martial arts school billed taxpayers nearly $300,000 for ‘ghost’ kids

This is a breaking news story that will update.

Funded by public grants, the United Martial Arts Academy in Homestead offered an array of self-defense training, including the “Tiny Tigers” and “Little Dragon” courses for kids.

But investigators say that many of those little dragons and tigers were actually phantoms — with the academy falsely billing nearly $300,000 for non-existent students, and fake employees.

The Miami-Dade Inspector General’s Office and prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against Kelly Mendoza Regalado, who ran the school’s books. She ran the academy with her husband, martial arts instructor Henry Regalado, who describes himself as holding a “ninth-degree” black belt in Shaolin Kung Fu.

She is being charged with an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and communications fraud. The school itself was charged as a defendant.

Prosecutors say the academy fraudulently billed nearly $300,000 from the Miami-Dade’s Children’s Trust, a taxpayer-funded organization that awards grants to programs that serve poor and at-risk children.

The school appears to now be closed, and it’s website has been taken down.

According to archive images of its website, the martial-arts academy began in 2007, when the Children’s Trust awarded it a start-up grant of $50,000.

Regalado, on his website, said he quit a job at the University of Miami to run the gym, which featured ample mats, punching bags and a raised boxing ring.

“The kids are watched over here, they’re safe – the streets outside are not so friendly,” Regalado said, according to the website. “What would these parents do without this? Of course, they’re thankful it’s here.”

The Regalados could not immediately be reached for comment. It was not clear if they an attorney.