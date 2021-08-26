State Fair of Texas releases COVID health and safety protocols ahead of opening day

After being canceled last year, the State Fair of Texas is reopening for its 135th year on Sept. 24 with safety precautions announced a month ahead of time. The state fair will run through Oct, 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.

In a news release sent out Wednesday by spokesperson Karissa Condoianis, the State Fair of Texas team acknowledged that no event can be completely risk-free but encouraged all guests to do their part by following the guidelines, which include masks, social distancing and hand washing.

Here are some guideline specifics:

Face coverings

In response to rising COVID cases in Dallas County, both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests older than 2 are required to wear face masks when indoors and when riding the DART to the fair. Independent booth vendors may have their own mask requirements.

Masks are recommended for everyone when outdoors in a crowded setting. Around 80% of the fair takes place outdoors, according to the release.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks, but there will be some provided at the front gates as well.

Vaccinations

The state fair will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter, but incentives will be offered for those who are unvaccinated to get the shot.

Free vaccines will be offered at Big Tex Circle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all 24 days of the State Fair. Dallas County plans to offer a $20 incentive in State Fair food and ride coupons for those who are eligible and receive their vaccine while at the fair.

Dallas County plans to administer the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine for first-dose recipients. Dallas County will also have the Moderna vaccine available for people who are receiving their second dose of that vaccine.

State fair-goers are encouraged to get tested for COVID within 14 days of coming to the fair. Those who may be infected, whether showing symptoms or not, are asked to stay home, according to the release.

Social distancing & sanitizing

Guests are encouraged to spread out when possible and to wear a mask when not. More space has been made to accommodate for social distancing in high-traffic areas along with additional outdoor seating.

There will also be over 500 hand sanitizer stations placed around the fairgrounds, including livestock areas.