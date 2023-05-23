State Of Emergency as Wildfires Burn Across The Province

Alberta remains in a state of emergency as wildfires continue to devastate communities across the province. A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction remain in place for the Alberta Forest Protection Area. Even communities far removed from the wildfires have been impacted by poor air quality warnings due to the smoke the fires have generated. The wildfire danger continues to be rated from very high to extreme in northern Alberta.

As hot and dry conditions continue throughout most of the province leading up to the Victoria Day long weekend, 12 provincial parks and recreation areas have been closed due to wildfire danger. A voluntary recreation restriction on public lands is also in effect for the Forest Areas of Edson, Grand Prairie, High Level, Peace River, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, and the Rocky Mountain House Forest Area north of Highway 11. Visit alberta.ca/emergency.aspx#jumplinks-3 for a complete list of restrictions and closures.

As of the latest update from the Government of Alberta (May 19 at 5:30 PM), 17 active evacuation orders are currently in place across the province, with 10,523 evacuees displaced. More than 2,800 personnel are working on wildfires in Alberta, including support from other provinces across Canada, the Canadian Armed Forces, and the United States.

According to the latest update from Alberta Wildfire (May 19 at 3:00 PM), there were 93 active wildfires in the province, 25 of which were classified as out of control. The province has responded to 493 wildfires, which have burned almost 830,000 ha.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette