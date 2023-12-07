Seychelles declares state of emergency after huge explosion

The explosion happened in an industrial area just south of the capital, Victoria

A state of emergency has been declared in Seychelles, after a massive explosion at an industrial zone on the main island, Mahé as well as flooding.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has ordered all citizens except essential workers to stay at home.

A number of people have been injured.

The blast happened at a construction and quarrying company, where explosives were being stored, leaving a trail of devastation in the industrial zone of Providence.

The international airport was also damaged, despite being 4km (2.5 miles) away. Schools are closed and the only movement allowed is into and out of the holiday islands.