State College comes up short of upset bid of Cumberland Valley on the mat

State College’s and Cumberland Valley’s records were starkly opposed to one another when they hit the mat against each other Wednesday night.

The Little Lions were 1-6 while the Eagles sported a perfect 11-0 mark.

When the dust settled on State College’s Senior Night, Cumberland Valley kept that perfect record alive, but the Little Lions didn’t make it easy in the 40-29 loss.

“They have five guys that can win against any team. You have a couple of toss-up matchups in there, you never know what’s going to happen,” Eagles coach Billy Chamberlain said. “Coming in, we were worried because it comes down to bonus points and those toss-up matchups. Again, any team that has five guys that are probably going to get a win every match, which they do, you are looking at an 8-5 or 7-6 match, so you got to be ready to go.”

The Little Lions were ready to go from the start, which was 114 pounds.

Freshman Mason Sanderson got the call, bumping up from 107 pounds to take on Owen Whittaker. The pair were unable to get any scoring in the first period.

State College’s Mason Sanderson aims to finish off a takedown of Cumberland Valley’s Owen Whittaker in their 114-pound match of the Little Lions’ 40-29 loss on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Sanderson edged Whittaker, 3-1.

In the second period, Sanderson collected a reversal with four seconds remaining to hold a 2-0 lead. Whittaker gave up a penalty point, and escaped Sanderson’s ride.

However, Sanderson’s defense was solid to secure the 3-1 victory.

“It was great. He’s a young kid just getting into it. He’s really catching on here quickly,” State College coach Ryan Cummins said of the dual-opening win. “We know he is going to fight the whole time, and give his guy a match. He worked really well, and got the win. We were happy with that. I hope he continues on that route.”

Cumberland Valley picked up back-to-back falls from Mason Wickerham and Alex Tennis to take a 12-3 lead. Over the next three weights, it brought up several of those studs for the Little Lions that Chamberlain referred to.

Hayden Cunningham opened with a six-point first period against Gordon Hung at 133 pounds. He finished it off by collecting a reversal and his third takedown of the bout in the third period for a 10-2 major decision.

Story continues

State College’s Pierson Manville looks for the pin of Cumberland Valley’s Jake Mitchell in their 139-pound match of the Little Lions’ 40-29 loss on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Manville did pin Mitchell in 3:10.

Pierson Manville followed Cunningham and had no problems with Jake Mitchell. Manville put on a takedown clinic in the first period to the tune of three takedowns. He tacked on three nearfall points for good measure to hold a commanding 9-2 lead.

In the second period, the PIAA champ had a quick escape, that turned into another takedown, and he decked Mitchell in 3:10.

Cunningham’s younger brother, Asher, put up 10 points of his own against Waylon Kitzmiller at 145 pounds. He opened with a takedown and three nearfall points in the first period.

Asher tacked on a reversal in the second period early, and rode Kitzmiller out for the remaining time. In the third period, Cunningham tacked on three more nearfall points for the 10-0 major decision.

State College held a 17-12 lead.

“It’s great. They can definitely get you on a roll. It helps with the momentum to have those three back-to-back,” Cummins said. “They do everything right. They do all the little things correctly. I’m hoping the other guys pick up on that, and improve by watching and drilling with them. It’s nice having guys like that, that can set the tone and change the atmosphere in the room.”

The Eagles responded with a pair of pins again to reclaim the lead.

The Little Lions’ Carter Weaverling hit the mat at 172 looking to swing the momentum back into his team’s favor. He took on Hadiel Bey, and the duo went to work looking for a scoring opportunity.

Weaverling found his opening in a scramble situation early in the period. He took Bey down and straight to his back. The senior finished off the deal for a fall in 33 seconds.

“He’s got all the tools. Sometimes he doesn’t wrestle to his strengths,” Cummins said, “but tonight he did. He did a great job. I hope he continues that.”

With Weaverling’s win, State College was down, 24-23 with four bouts left. However, Cumberland Valley collected two more bonus point victories to hold a 34-23 lead with two bouts left.

The Little Lions’ Nick Pavlechko was in one of those last two matches at 285 pounds. He took on Anthony Joppy and looked unstoppable.

Pavlechko tallied six first-period takedowns with ease to race out to a 12-5 lead. He was well on his way to getting bonus points that his team desperately needed to have a shot at winning the dual.

In the second period, the junior escaped quickly, took Joppy down for a seventh time, but this time Pavlechko put the Eagles’ wrestler on his back for a fall in 3:03.

“I thought he was hand fighting and his movement was great. His snaps and scoring were right on point, that’s what he needs to be doing with those big guys,” Cummins said. “He needs to be moving them and being more mobile. He showed that.”

Cumberland Valley’s Phil Montes shut down the rallying attempt from the Little Lions in the final bout. Montes ended the dual by pinning Isaiah Vasquez with seven seconds remaining in the first period.

Even though State College came up on the losing end, Cummins was very pleased with how his team competed. He noted that it was “definitely an improvement” from what him and his staff had seen from their squad in previous duals.

His guys were fighting and not giving up points as easy. He feels this close result with the Eagles could help for the remainder of the year.

“There was more grit and fight. I was happy to see that. There are still some places we need to work,” Cummins said. “Overall, it was definitely an improvement. I think it should show the guys they’ve come a long way. They’ve dropped some close ones here and there. We’ve been trying to put more specialized work in the room. I think it is showing. I hope they can take that and move in the right direction with it.”

State College’s Hayden Cunningham controls Cumberland Valley’s Gordon Hung in their 133-pound bout of the Little Lions’ 40-29 loss on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Cunningham took care of Hung, 10-2.

Cumberland Valley 40, State College 29

Wednesday at State College

114: Mason Sanderson, SC, dec. Owen Whittaker, 3-1

121: Mason Wickerham, CV, pinned Nick Berrena, 1:29

127: Alex Tennis, SC, pinned Eric Weaver, 3:20

133: Hayden Cunningham, SC, major dec. Gordon Hung, 10-2

139: Pierson Manville, SC, pinned Jake Mitchell, 3:10

145: Asher Cunningham, SC, major dec. Waylon Kitzmiller, 10-0

152: Ethan Whittaker, CV, pinned Daevon Allen, 2:38

160: Gabe Belga, CV, pinned Rudy Skucek, :56

172: Carter Weaverling, SC, pinned Hadiel Bey, :33

189: Dayne Miller, CV, major dec. Chris Hill, 12-1

215: Anthony Bruscino, CV, pinned Khalil Rager, 1:55

285: Nick Pavlechko, SC, pinned Anthony Joppy, 3:03

107: Phil Montes, CV, pinned Isaiah Vasquez, 1:53

JH final: State College 56-27

Takedowns: CV 10, SC 16

Records: Cumberland Valley (12-0, 2-0 Mid Penn), State College (1-7, 1-4 Mid Penn)

Next match: State College at Escape the Rock, Council Rock South HS, Saturday, 10 a.m.