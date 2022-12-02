State champs! Perennial power Abbeville upends Oceanside in 2A football title game

One of the state’s storied programs is a state champion again.

Quarterback Zay Rayford threw a touchdown and ran for one as Abbeville defeated Oceanside Collegiate, 35-20, to win the Class 2A championship on Friday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

It is the Panthers 12th state championship and eighth under coach Jamie Nickles. Abbeville’s 12 titles ties Summerville for second most all-time. Gaffney has the state record with 17.

Nickles’ eight state championships are third most in state history for a head coach.

Abbeville led 21-0 at halftime but turned it over on its first possession of the third quarter. Edward Reidenbach hit Jace Krafchick on a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-7. Reidenbach threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns. Krafchick had six catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers’ lead was 28-13 in the fourth quarter when running back Antonio Harrison scored on a 9-yard run with 2:01 left. Harrison missed most of the season with a torn ACL suffered in June while playing basketball.

But Harrison returned in late October just in time for Abbeville’s playoff run.

Abbeville’s run-oriented offense finished with 283 yards on the ground. Jamel Marshall had a team-high 81 yards.

Rayford finished with 103 total yards. He completed just two passes but one of them was a 31-yarder to Javario Tinch to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.

Oceanside ends the season at 12-2. It was the Landsharks’ first championship appearance.