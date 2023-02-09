The State of Caregiving Benefits in the United States 2022

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of Caregiving Benefits in the United States 2022: Who Cares for Caregivers?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the national labor shortage and high turnover rates fueling the Great Resignation, it seems employers may still be ambivalent about investing in their caregiving workers.

Millions of workers have left the labor force since 2020, with a substantial portion likely being women who were forced to leave the workforce to take care of their families in the face of COVID. In fact, nearly 2.4 million women left between 2020 and 2021, compared to 1.8 million men.

While caregiving responsibilities are certainly not limited to one gender, 61% of primary caregivers are women, according to research from the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP Public Policy Institute. This only further hints at a key factor in today's labor shortage: many caregivers do not receive enough support to remain in the workforce.

Lack of access to child and elder care, family-planning healthcare and family and medical leave has left its mark on American workers, and something has to give. If employers want to attract and retain talent in a time of low labor force participation, they may need to expand their benefits offerings with caregivers in mind.

This study reveals the gaps in employer awareness and highlights what caregiving employees may need to survive, and even thrive, at work and at home.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction

  • Key findings

  • Research methodology

  • Ignorance does not equal bliss

  • Introspection could be key

  • Caregiving is one more factor driving people to quit

  • A lack of caregiving support impacts everyone

  • Caregiving benefits could be the key to success

  • Mixed messages

  • Go above and beyond - or not

  • What's stopping you?

  • Conclusions

