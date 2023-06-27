If our state broadcaster will not discuss women’s rights, then I don’t want to pay the license fee

The BBC is a 'lumbering organisation that moves way too slowly,' says Suzanne Moore - Geoff Pugh

Another day, another bill on the doormat. One that I usually pay without thinking too much about. It’s the £159 for my TV licence.

We have to pay for the BBC because they know if you have a telly box, you could get fined and imprisoned if you don’t, and because of Sir David Attenborough. The argument for the licence fee always involves Attenborough. I know because I have made this argument, but it no longer holds up. We all know that.

In a multi-subscription world of Netflix, Now TV, YouTube, a fee which was introduced in 1946 when the BBC was the only broadcaster no longer makes sense.

The high-minded mission of the BBC to act in the public interest and to provide “impartial, high-quality and distinctive content” according to the Royal Charter is also an outmoded concept.

Impartiality is a pretence that gets blown apart day by day. Was I outraged that well-known leftie comic Ben Elton slagged off Rishi Sunak? No, I wasn’t.

He said he did not know he was going to be asked to comment on the Prime Minister, whose remarks he called an “Orwellian, meaningless, evasive word salad”. Lovely.

Did I enjoy Joe Lycett’s sneaky savaging of Liz Truss? Very much so. Do I think Nigel Farage was on Question Time too much? Definitely.

Like any adult, I can see where the BBC veers Right in some shows and Left in others but mostly it seems timid and tired to me. Impartiality cripples the character of the presenters and assumes that we are clueless as to where their sympathies lay.

The Gary Lineker row was ridiculous. Let the man think what he likes. It’s never been hard to work out what that is.

The current affairs shows I used to think I had to catch such as Newsnight and Question Time or the Today programme are now all eminently missable. It’s all still Westminster- and London-centric even though most government ministers dodge appearances and questions.

Sure, the BBC does a lot of other stuff but it is stuff I can get elsewhere. Radio 4 sends me into Class War as the only time you hear a working-class accent is when there is a drama about abuse or some unfunny “comedy”.

Light entertainment is not my thing, so what exactly am I paying for? A public service, some may say, but one that I hardly ever use. Leave me with Succession on Now, and Mubi, and I am just fine.

News-wise I will sometimes flick between Al Jazeera, Sky and the new Right-wing talk channels whose bias is obvious and conspiratorial. In the world of social media, news breaks fast and is analysed on podcasts.

Sure, this kind of viewing is atomised. It is said that the BBC comes into its own as the state broadcaster for occasions like the Coronation – or the more important one, Glastonbury – and brings us all together. Who this imaginary audience is mystifies me. I don’t know a single young person who watched any of this on the BBC.

There are still brilliant documentaries and arts coverage, and there was once an argument that the BBC trained up young hopefuls – but no more. It is a lumbering organisation that moves way too slowly.

It is also Stonewall-ed up to its gills so again the argument about impartiality on any debate on gender makes no sense. Its style guide for news says that the neutral stance is pro Self-ID and it’s been like that since 2013. Anyone who might challenge this is probably too difficult to appear on TV.

I should know as I would be regularly asked by BBC bods to go on their programmes until I wasn’t. As I hardly ever said yes, it is no loss to me personally – but it is a loss to or understanding of any issue if only one side is heard. I read I was on some kind of blacklist which, of course, the BBC denies.

There are many bright, articulate women who should be heard on this subject but gender-critical feminists are too scary for the BBC which has bought the trans activist line wholesale. This ideology is questionable.

When people say that culture wars do not exist, or cancellation doesn’t happen, it is always worth reminding ourselves that the avoidance of certain issues and views is intrinsic to how all this operates.

If our state broadcaster will not discuss women’s rights, then we will discuss them elsewhere. Meanwhile, the BBC commissions endless dramas about children who are “born in the wrong body”. It still does.

In 2014, it made Just a Girl with its website crediting Susie Green and Mermaids and the Tavistock. Not much has changed. Staff I talk to there are browbeaten.

The BBC cannot be all things to all men. but it is increasingly irrelevant to this woman – that’s for sure. It does not have to cater to me personally, but I no longer want to pay this tax. Would I take out a subscription to the Beeb and value it more if I did? Yes, this is entirely possible.

But that would involve treating us as grown-ups who can make our own choices.

