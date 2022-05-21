State bound: Lexington softball routs Summerville, earns spot in championship series

Lou Bezjak
·4 min read
Dwayne McLemore

Led by an experienced group of seniors, the Lexington softball team is headed back to the state championship series.

The Wildcats belted three home runs and used a big fourth inning to defeat the Green Wave, 12-3, on Friday in the Class 5A Lower State championship game. Lexington advances to next week’s best-of-three state championship series at Fort Mill on Monday.

Game 2 of the series is at Lexington on Wednesday and a third game, if necessary, is May 27 at a neutral site.

It is Lexington’s first championship appearance since winning it all in 2019. Several of the seniors on this year’s squad were on that championship team.

“They wanted this game, and they know what it is like to play for a state championship. Their goal was to make it back, and the seniors led the way all season,” Lexington coach Laurie Epps said. “And everyone got on board with them, started putting the ball in play and good things happened.”

And Epps is ready to enjoy her team’s moment going into the final week of the season. She made it a point to enjoy this last ride with her seniors during the postseason journey.

“They have been through a lot with us, and I couldn’t be happier with them,” Epps said. “I would love to send this senior class out with a state championship. But we are going to focus on one pitch at a time and, hopefully, it will go our way.”

There was no controversial ending this time around for the Wildcats against Summerville.

Friday was the third time Lexington and Summerville played against each other this week. The Wildcats appeared to win, 6-5, on Monday night on a Livi Warren home run.

But Summerville played the game under protest. The Green Wave attempted to pinch-hit for a flex player with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and the score tied 5-5. The umpires did not allow the move, and the Green Wave played the end of the game in protest.

The S.C. High School League upheld Summerville’s protest, which affirmed that the umpires made the wrong decision to not allow the pinch-hitter. The two teams finished the game Tuesday evening with Lexington winning, 6-5, in nine innings and sent Summerville to the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination bracket

The Green Wave won an elimination game against Chapin on Wednesday to earn another trip back to Lexington.

Summerville bounced back from a shaky start and 3-0 deficit to tie it with three runs in the top of the fourth. Melanie Edwards had a two-run homer off the top of the fence in the inning.

But Lexington responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-3 lead. With two on, Summerville intentionally walked Jessica Senn, who homered earlier in the game to load the bases. Senn was intentionally walked six times against the Green Wave.

Riley Ford made sure the strategy backfired with a two-run single up the middle to put Lexington up 5-3.

“When I have base runners on, I change my mentality and not going for a home run or something special,” Ford said. “I just want to get one out of the infield and move runners around.”

MacKenziie Mathis, the next batter, showed the Wildcats’ power-hitting ability by belting a three-run homer to make it 8-3 after four innings. Lexington has hit 41 home runs this season.

“We see the ball well. We really do,” Mathis said of the team’s power-hitting ability

Lexington added four more runs in the fifth, two coming on pinch-hitter Peyton Baker’s two-run homer and the other two on Ford’s two-run single.

Mathis picked up the win, tossing her first complete game of the season. The right-hander had wrist surgery in the offseason but is getting better as the season has gone along. She allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out four and only walking one.

“I’m happy to be back. It took a while but I’m back, and we are ready to go to state,” Mathis said.

WP: Mackenzie Mathis. LP: Hope Chase. Hitters: S: Melanie Edwards 1-3 HR, 2 RBI. L: Jessica Senn 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Riley Ford 3-4 4 RBI; Peyton Baker 1-1 HR, 2 RBI; Maggie Hinz 2-2.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • Over first quarter of season, Jays' strong pitching has made up for middling offence

    TORONTO — Several one-run victories by the Toronto Blue Jays in April have helped offset a May slide that has left the team hovering near the .500 mark as the 40-game post arrives this weekend. Strong pitching helped Canada's lone big-league team to a 15-8 start, but a middling offence has seen the club sputter during a current 5-10 stretch. A weekend visit by the last-place Cincinnati Reds could be just what the 20-18 Blue Jays need to get back into contender form. Here are five things of note

  • Don Cherry on relationship with Ron MacLean: 'I don't think we'll ever be friends again'

    Don't expect Don Cherry and Ron MacLean to repair their relationship anytime soon.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Battle of Alberta hockey allegiances split in Red Deer

    The old Crown and Anchor bar in Red Deer, Alta., was famous for its line drawn down the middle when hosting hockey fans during the fierce Battle of Alberta playoff games of the late-1980s. Calgary Flames fans sat on one side. Edmonton Oilers fans were relegated to the other. NHL allegiances are split in the city of just over 100,000 people that sits within a kilometre of the exact halfway point of the 300-kilometre drive along Hwy. 2 between Calgary and Edmonton. The Flames host the Oilers in Ga

  • Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner comments on armed carjacking incident

    Marner, who had his car stolen at gunpoint on Monday, thanked fans, friends, police, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their support.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff