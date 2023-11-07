The State’s best: Meet the 2023 all-area high school girls golf team

A look at The State’s all-area girls golf team and players of the year from Midlands-area high schools for the 2023 season.

Midlands Girls All-Area Golf Team

▪ Player of the Year: Caroline Hawkins, So., Blythewood

▪ Readers’ choice Player of the Year (fan vote): Merritt Barbrey, So., AC Flora

——All-Area Girls Golf Team——

Mia Andrade, Jr., Chapin: Junior had a 76 scoring average, was all-tournament five times this year and was all-state after fifth-place finish in 5A championship.

Merritt Barbrey, So., AC Flora: Sophomore had a 77.1 scoring average, was medalist in seven matches and all-state for second straight year.

Lilly Reed Black, Jr., Chapin: Junior had a 78.2 scoring average, all-state selection after finishing third in the Class 5A championship.

Sarah Campbell Brown, Sr., AC Flora: Medalist in three matches, had a 79 stroke average and was selected to compete in North-South All-Star matches.

Brooke Burgess, Jr., Lexington: Had a season average of 81 with two top-10s and was all-region. Finished 14th at Class 5A state championship.

Liz Eckenroth, So., Camden: Sophomore was region champion and runner-up in 3A Lower State championship.

Caitlyn Gaines, Jr., River Bluff: Junior had 78 scoring average, was top-10 in seven matches and was tied for sixth in Class 5A state tournament.

Caroline Hawkins, So., Blythewood: Sophomore had a 68 scoring average, won her second straight Class 5A individual championship with 11-under, which tied the state record for under-par in championship.

Benedicta Pollard, Jr., Swansea: Junior was region medalist and qualified as individual for the 3A state tournament where he finished sixth overall to earn all-state honors.

Taryn Smoak, So., Lexington: Sophomore had a 77 scoring average, eight top-10 finishes, was Class 5A all-state selection.

Honorable mention

Lakin Atkinson, Camden; Kinley Brazell, Hammond; Elaine Craig, Spring Valley; Charli Heaton, River Bluff; Adysen Langdale, Lexington; Emma Robinson, Irmo; Kylie Smith, Gray Collegiate; Lexie Stout, Lugoff-Elgin