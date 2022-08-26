The State Bank Announces Appointment of Mark Bole, Kristen Holt, and Debra Williams to Fentura Financial, Inc. Corporate Board of Directors

FENTON, Mich., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank are excited to announce the appointment of three new Board of Directors. Mark Bole, Kristen Holt, and Debra Williams were appointed to the Board of Directors for both Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank.

Mark Bole is the Global Chief Administrative Officer and President of International Operations for GM Financial. He is a community leader in Detroit having served as Board Member for Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan with a focus on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. He supports Cass Community Social Services across many initiatives including food programs, improving housing facilities and supporting work opportunities for unemployed individuals in the city. Bole holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University.

Kristen Holt is the President and Chief Executive Officer of GreenPath Financial Wellness, the nation's largest national financial wellness company. Holt is a proven leader in both for-profit and not-for-profit service industries. She currently serves on the board of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the National Diversity Council, and has served local organizations such as United Way of Washtenaw County. Holt holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Debra Williams is the Chief Operating Officer of Neighborhood Service Organization, a comprehensive community-based integrated health and human services organization headquartered in Detroit. She is also the President of Williams Collaborative, a consultancy company which provides customized strategy, talent, and culture solutions. She brings extensive experience in the areas of strategic planning and execution, organizational design, restructuring and alignment, employee and customer experience, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, among others. Williams received her MBA from Lawrence Technological University and bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.

“These three new board members will be an invaluable asset to our team,” said Ron Justice, President and CEO of Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank. “All of them not only have tremendous professional experience, but are champions in their communities, and align with the vision and mission of our organization.”

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank – Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM. The State Bank is a full-service, 5-star Bauer Financial-rated commercial, retail and trust bank, based in Fenton, MI. As of June 30, 2022, it had assets of $1.47 billion and currently operates 20 full-service offices in Bay, Genesee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves.

