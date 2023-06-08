‘State-of-the-art’ 51-acre sports complex with playground breaking ground in Roseville

Roseville’s newest, state-of-the-art sports complex will break ground Thursday morning.

Located at 2600 Westbrook Blvd., the Roseville Soccer Complex will begin construction this week and is expected to be completed by early 2025. When finished, it will span 51 acres and feature 10 artificial turf fields, an accessible playground, a picnic area and concessions.

“The Roseville Soccer Complex will not only create a space for athletes to excel but will also foster a sense of community and camaraderie,” Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey said in a statement. “We look forward to the positive impact this facility will have on the lives of our residents and visitors.”

The addition of this major sports complex is also expected to create a “hub” for sports enthusiasts and families, the city said in a news release. It’s expected to attract more “sports tourism,” allowing the city to host large tournaments and boost the local economy by “showcasing Roseville as a premier sports destination.”

The soccer complex will be yet another addition to booming West Roseville, where significant new retail centers, parks, and housing are set to be built over the next few years.

The master plan for the soccer complex was approved by the City Council in August 2022, and funding for the project was approved the following March. It will use funds from the West Roseville Neighborhood Park Fund, and the city’s General Fund among other sources.