State apprenticeship programs for special education and nursing receive $5.6 million boost

A federal Department of Labor grant will provide a $5.6 million boost to special education and nursing apprenticeship programs around Washington, and fund pre-apprenticeship recruitment efforts.

The grants were issued to 45 states and specifically aim to help those from underrepresented communities — women, people of color and veterans — enter into registered apprenticeships, said Matthew Erlich, who works in public affairs at Washington’s Department of Labor & Industries.

They are also geared toward filling jobs in in-demand industries, he said.

In Washington, L&I, the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA), Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and Washington Education Association (WEA) partnered to secure the grant, and will apply it to two industries facing consistent staffing shortages.

L&I also will put money toward its apprentice preparation certification program, which aims to help those who might not have considered programs identify which areas they might be most interested in.

Special education, which OSPI and WEA identified as one of the most in-demand education positions right now, will receive about $4.6 million in grant funding, said Peter Guzman, the apprenticeship program manager for L&I. The money will specifically go toward establishing grant programs at the Walla Walla, Federal Way and Mukilteo school districts.

“(OSPI and WEA) told us these areas were the ones with the greatest need and had the interest in developing the model, based on demand and need,” Guzman said. “As we expand teacher apprenticeships, we may not leave it at the three school districts, we may expand ideally statewide.”

To participate in special education certification, the grant only requires participants to have a bachelor’s degree — in any field — Guzman said. He said this will make the process much more accessible.

L&I and WDVA will put money toward apprenticeships for licensed practical nurses (LPN) in long-term care facilities serving veterans. These areas will include the Washington Soldiers Home, Washington Veterans Home, Spokane Veterans Home and Walla Walla Veterans Home.

There will be a specific focus on training nursing assistants and technicians completing LPN coursework. Over the next decade, about 58,800 openings for licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses are projected nationwide each year.

“Once they complete apprenticeship, they can stay with DVA or they can go anywhere,” Guzman said.

For every dollar invested in an apprenticeship each year, Guzman said the return investment is about $7.80. These programs are worth considering for those who may not be interested in pursuing higher education, he said.

“You’re earning while you learn and you’re getting classroom training at the same time,” he said.